Kavanaugh and the truth
In reponse to the commentary, "Kavanaugh's poor, telling performance" by Judith McKinnon, I have a question for the author.
Why didn't she come forward and testify on behalf of Profession Ford? She knows exactly what happened, so she must have been a witness.
Nancy Andersen
Santa Maria
Measure E for the future
Parents should be able to send our children to school with the peace of mind that they will remain safe and healthy. I am grateful to the teachers, administrators and professional support staff for their hard work in creating a healthy learning environment for every child in the Lompoc Unified School District.
Studies show that successful schools are the foundation of successful communities. The Measure E Bond Committee has worked diligently considering the many needs of each school site. Taking just five minutes to look at photos you will quickly realize just how bad we need this bond.
With the passing of Measure E, the school district will be able to provide updated floors, security cameras, fencing, alarm systems and school intercom systems. Playgrounds will be rubberized instead of having wood chips. Bathrooms will also be upgraded, sidewalks repaired, athletic grounds revamped — the list goes on.
Our children deserve to have the same learning opportunities as those of our neighbors. Unfortunately, Lompoc does not have many of the resources other cities do. If Measure E passes, our children will know we care for their well-being while at school and want to invest in their future and as well as ours.
Our district’s infrastructure has aged and the state does not fund improvements we need. If you live or work here, you benefit from ensuring the local school district is the best it can be.
Is it worth the cost? Yes.
I will vote “yes” on Measure E and urge you to do so. We need to repair and modernize our schools to ensure that our children and their children have a successful, productive, healthy and safe future.
Patty Áleman
Lompoc
High school needs work
We interact with many different people at Lompoc High School.
At Lompoc High School we need new tiles, non-leaky roofs, and better facilities. We may have asbestos, which is a health issue.
Most of the classrooms do not have A/C or heating. The environment we work in definitely effects the way we learn and the effectiveness of what we learn. A change needs to be made.
Alex Munkison
Genesis Garcia
Betsua Nanclares
Lompoc High School
Good schools
need some help
On a local radio commercial the other day concerning John Fox for governor, I heard the voice list a few of Fox's platform statements, including the following: “... our schools are failing our children …"
Try telling that to the many fine teachers in the 16 schools in the LUSD, and all across the state. Just more fake news and false statements.
I encourage anyone to visit any of our schools. Visit the classrooms, talk to teachers and staff. I'm sure people who would actually look inside our schools would be very impressed with the fine teaching and interaction going on. We have so many dedicated, highly-educated teachers and staff in our district.
Perhaps Fox is off quite a bit when he states that our schools are failing our children. The only people failing anyone are our federal and state governments failing our schools.
Our government agencies are supporting California students by financing them to the tune of our state placing 45th in percentage taxable income spent on education. In addition, compared to the rest of the nation's schools, California is 41st in per-pupil funding.
In the business world, it is said you get what you pay for. Well, until California schools are funded toward the top percentage in the nation, don't expect miracles as far as modern facilities and a great learning environment in our classrooms. That is why it is vital we all get out to vote to support our kids by voting “yes” on Measure E next month.
In spite of all this negative talk, our teachers and staff in the LUSD are doing a great job. If you don't believe me, go check out your local school.
Dick Barrett
LUSD school board