Kavanaugh a poor choice
The Anita Hill/Clarence Thomas hearings woke me up to politics in 1991.
I attended Thomas' first day on the Supreme Court after writing countless letters and calling Senate members to not confirm him. It feels like deja vu with Brett Kavanaugh being put forward by Republicans and the Federalist Society.
Aside from his lies and statements to roll back laws, having another lifetime job for a candidate who appears to be hiding sexual assault and harassment while deciding laws for women cannot stand.
I hope this wakes up another generation of those who honor the rule of law and justices for all.
Libby Breen
Orcutt
Schools need Measure E
I have lived in Lompoc since 1977. I am a teacher in the Lompoc Unified School District and my two daughters were educated in this district. I have taught in Lompoc since 1996. This letter is in support of Measure E2018 on the Nov. 6 ballot.
I support this bond because of the condition our schools are in. We are working in classrooms and schools built in the 1960s. We are educating our future community leaders in substandard school rooms. We need this bond in order to upgrade our campuses.
We are not asking to build new schools but we are asking to repair and renovate the schools we have. The bond is only a continuation of the bond we already have, and our taxes will not go up as a result.
On the District’s website is a project list that details out how the district intends on spending the bond money on repairs and upgrades. This will affect my students directly, not only in the classrooms but also outdoors, like playgrounds and fields.
I ask you to vote “yes” on Measure E2018 to support our students in Lompoc Unified School District. LUSD could never fund these repairs without the support of this community passing a bond. This “yes” vote on Measure E is a vote for our students, the future of our communities.
Marna Ford
Lompoc
Correcting Mosby claim
At Monday’s candidate forum, Jim Mosby claimed Jenelle Osborne did something wrong when she applied to be considered for a vacant seat on the City Council after the 2014 elections.
Mosby claimed Jenelle should have announced that she was my campaign manager and a paid consultant. Neither is true and Jim Mosby knew it.
My campaign mangers were Alice Milligan and Dr. Barry Coughlan. I hired Jenelle through her company to design a website for me. She was a vendor, not a paid consultant or campaign manager.
Mayor Bob Lingl
Lompoc
Get the facts, use your head
I just reread a letter published Aug. 31 and it just makes me angry. I'm not sure what makes me the angriest, the writer picking up a pen and writing down such stupidity and sending it for publication, or their inability to go after facts.
I'm a registered Democrat, however I have always voted what I thought was the better person. Watching rallies of grinning Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders at which members of Black Lives Matter took over their stages and microphones ... if you're not aware, this is a thug group running amok calling for the death of cops. If they were too weak to stand up to them, how would they handle North Korea, China, Iran?
How many undocumented immigrants have you asked if they wish to be American citizens? I would guess 80 percent to 90 percent will tell you no. They just want to work and send money home so their families can live a little better. Instead of walls and border patrol, we could build facilities that would issue green cards, jobs and living quarters all on the same day they cross the border. People who wish to hire them could help provide these facilities.
Have you hard of this moron who is running around calling for boycotting In-and-Out Burgers because they donated to the Republican Party? Why aren't they calling for the boycotting of Hershey, Chrysler and all the companies that went to Mexico for cheaper labor.
We have a cute, grinning candidate running for governor who ruined San Francisco. Wake up and smell the roses before there are no roses left to smell.
Mary L. Flores
Nipomo