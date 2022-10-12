Karamitsos rebuts mischaracterization
In an Oct. 5 letter to the editor, the writer asserts that I am ill-suited to serve as a city council member due to my inability to attend the Chamber of Commerce candidates forum.
This assertion is based solely on that one fact, but to clarify, the date was set without my input. Thus, I wish to correct this mischaracterization of me.
Since childhood, I have had a calling to serve, a commitment that was fostered by my parents, John and Barbara Karamitsos. The evidence of my commitment is present all around Santa Maria in the thousands of people that I have delivered and the thousands of women that I have cared for as an obstetrician-gynecologist.
The recorded evidence of my commitment as an elected official for the past 16 years is memorialized in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School board meeting minutes and the YouTube meeting telecasts well as the Santa Maria Times itself.
I am running for the nonpartisan position of city council member for the same reasons that the other candidates are: we all want to serve the residents of this beautiful Santa Maria Valley and to protect it for the generations of today and those in the future.
I hope we candidates can continue our campaign season as respectful colleagues, free from conflated statements that are self-serving to the authors. Let’s continue to work together to take care of each other.
Spanish translation needed at forum, council meetings
This comment is in response to a letter to the editor that criticized the request to provide Spanish translation at the recent Chamber of Commerce candidates forum.
I too, was in attendance at that discussion. The event was well organized minus one glaring hiccup: there was no Spanish translation in a room with more than a third of attendees being monolingual Spanish speakers.
How are Spanish speakers supposed to engage if translation is not provided? The Chamber apologized for the mistake and, luckily, both Gloria Soto and Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez are fluent in Spanish and spoke in both English and Spanish, making them better candidates to represent their respective districts.
I applaud the gentleman who asked that translation be provided. I too, have this concern. I specifically asked each candidate if they would pay for Spanish translation at all City Council meetings. All three said they would. I encourage all entities who host public meetings, including the City, to have interpretation so that we can all participate.
Consider the consequences of Prop. 1 support
Recently, Santa Barbara County supervisors Hartmann and Hart wrote an editorial comment about Proposition 1.
Noticeably, the supervisors left out any mention about the rights of the unborn babies. Nor did they mention that under Prop. 1 a baby could be aborted all the way up to the time of birth.
Proponents of abortion seem to avoid discussions about the unborn and choose to emphasize the alleged rights of the mother.
Nobody wants to be a party to killing a person, particularly a baby. Nonetheless, avoiding this reality does not excuse our collective responsibility to protect the babies.
Before voting in favor of Prop. 1 let's take pause to consider the consequences of our action.