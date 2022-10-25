Karamitsos a voice for all of us
Dr. Carol Karamitsos will be a great member of the Santa Maria City Council. She brings to this office a lifetime of passion for helping families as their doctor, and 16 years work on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School Board.
Like her father, Dr. John Karamitsos, she has birthed hundreds of babies. She also helped birth Pioneer Valley High School and its performing arts center.
Dr. Carol is not controlled by special interest groups who fund glossy campaigns. She is led by her compassion for the families of Santa Maria, and what she can do to improve our quality of life. She will be an independent voice on the Council, speaking for ALL of us.
Gale McNeeley
Santa Maria
It's our responsibility; vote yes on Prop. 1
I’m often told to be inspired by “hero mothers” who give it all against all odds to birth their little blessings. It’s easy to fixate on those women who make it work, but ask yourself this: What if we can’t all be those women?
Why is it always women being asked to make the ultimate sacrifices, and why should it be the state mandating, not asking?
The reality is that not only does prohibiting access to abortion services force the majority of Americans to become mothers, it necessitates enforcing that we become the kind of mothers that other people want us to be by prosecuting us when we are not.
Roe v. Wade was predicated on privacy, saying that the state or federal government didn’t get to stick their nose in the business of doctors and patients. On American principals alone, everyone, even people who call themselves pro-life, should want medical determinations about the health of women and their pregnancies to stay out of government hands.
If you find yourself thinking, “But what about the right to be alive at all?” then remember this: Putting the unborn before women who are already, indisputably alive and have personhood is putting the cart before the horse. Women, literally, come first.
Life is a process that is not guaranteed and that women are entirely responsible for. States that don’t protect reproductive freedom will be constantly looking over women’s shoulders to make sure they do everything “right” by this process, and punishing them if they don’t.
Ten to 20% of pregnancies end in a miscarriage at no fault of the mother. Without guaranteed right to reproductive freedom, spotting the toilet becomes a crime to be investigated. Texas, Louisiana, Michigan, and many others will be hounding women to make sure that they handle pregnancy exactly as prescribed. When women stumble or fall, those state governments will be there to punish them for it.
California is not becoming this kind of state, but it is still our responsibility to respect, and legally protect, women’s rights — the first rights — in life. Vote ‘yes’ on Prop 1.
Alison Auger
Santa Maria
Hoping Judy Frost gets your vote too
Judy Frost is the best choice for Trustee Area 5 (south Santa Maria and Orcutt) of the Santa Barbara County Board of Education. Not only is she experienced — having already served as a dedicated representative of Trustee Area 5 and also board chair for the past four years — but she also truly cares about our County’s most vulnerable students.
I first met Judy five years ago, when I joined the Santa Maria branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Judy is a long-time member of the branch. I immediately noticed the way her face lit up when she talked about her philanthropic work in arts education, through the Pacific Conservatory of Performing Arts (PCPA).
It was clear to me that she cares deeply about growing this education because of how it benefits local K-12 students. And I see this caring in Judy again and again, both as she speaks about her work in our community and as she listens to those of us who belong to the community.
Judy excels at listening to community input and concerns. She is especially interested in listening to the perspectives of community members whose identities, backgrounds, and experiences differ from her own. Indeed, she welcomes these perspectives as enhancing her own and helping her to serve our county’s juvenile justice and community school students on their terms.
Judy Frost has my vote for Trustee Area 5 of Santa Barbara County Board of Education and I hope she has yours too!
Lata Murti
Santa Maria