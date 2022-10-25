Karamitsos a voice for all of us

Dr. Carol Karamitsos will be a great member of the Santa Maria City Council. She brings to this office a lifetime of passion for helping families as their doctor, and 16 years work on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School Board.

Like her father, Dr. John Karamitsos, she has birthed hundreds of babies. She also helped birth Pioneer Valley High School and its performing arts center.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you