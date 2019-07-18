'KaeperNike' an American hypocrisy
Wealthy American company with money to burn. Wealthy American ex-athlete with money made in America, from America, playing an American game to attain a level of wealth, fame, and notoriety best described as "The American Dream".
Yet he expresses displeasure with America by desecrating its greatest symbol, refusing to stand in thanks while expecting, and getting the wealthy American company to bow to his wishes against an American flag born 243 years ago. A flag that represented pride, patriotism, and thanks for the greatness of America during that era.
"KaeperNike" decreed the 243-year old version "May be offensive" to a segment of society. Never mind offending countless dead and living veterans who paved and maintain our path of freedom, including ironically, expressing displeasure from his butt or knee, rather than a simple gesture of thanks from his feet for that "American Dream" lifestyle.
Newsflash - America is not perfect. Not then, not now, never will be. However, it's still among the greatest countries in the would. The subjectivity of what "May be offensive" to segments of a society comprised of all colors, shapes, sizes, beliefs, customs, thoughts, and actions, will forever make impossible the quest for perfection of any country as long as human beings exist. Are there any limits to the hypocrisy of exorbitant money and benefits accepted by "KaeperNike" while refusing to show thanks for where it came from?
Or for Nike's willingness to fund their own "Any publicity is good publicity" campaign now, to get paid later?
"One nation under God, indivisible" ... oops! Never mind, I just offended someone.
Geno Alvino
Santa Maria
Not music to his eyes
I was recently headed north on H Street in Lompoc listening to Met Opera Radio and George Frederic Handel’s "O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion.”
A homeless male, a regular on H, was urinating on a sidewalk tree. So go quiet moments of reflection in our hometown.
Dale Hammond
Lompoc
Bad decision on recitals
Last December, Lompoc Wine Factory, under the duress of a solitary complaint of dubious origin, filed a $400 temporary-use permit with the city to hopefully continue with their amazing and safe use of this facility for Certain Sparks Music to hold its next annual Adult & Youth Summer Recital Program in June.
Subsequent followups of the permit process by the Wine Factory and Certain Sparks did nothing to inform or expedite this seemingly simple process with the city until March, three months later, when asked to answer 26 more questions. All questions were answered and help was asked for, and as yet not effectively given. Zoning, City Council and Planning Commission meetings were attended and all were ineffective.
Lompoc residents have attended and courageously spoke at numerous council meetings in support of approval and expediting of the permit, written emails and letters to the editor disputing the decision of the not-so-transparent reasoning of health and safety concerns by City Manager Jim Throop.
Can the Wine Factory file a grievance to get its $400 back for the city’s failure to perform informed due diligence in a timely fashion? Can City Council and administration practice transparency and explain what possible health and safety concerns exist now when in past years none apparently existed?
And finally, why is health and safety touted as concerns for a music recital with a successful history when the same city management eliminated three open positions in a grossly understaffed Police Department, and gutted the Fire Department, forcing the removal of a battalion chief?
The city has thrown music for kids and health and safety on the streets out the window. Time for new leadership.
Brian W. Cole
Lompoc