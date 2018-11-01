Justin Fareed: No one will work harder for Central Coast
While Central Coast families worry about jobs, high taxes, increasing health insurance premiums, and keeping their families safe, our representatives in Washington play political games. These challenges aren't partisan, and the solutions can't be either. I'm running for Congress to bring forward bipartisan solutions that put people ahead of politics.
I will address the issues that are forcing businesses to leave California by working to roll back overreaching regulations to stimulate job creation and close the affordability gap.
I will focus on implementing proven land management techniques to make our forests healthy again, mitigate the threat of wildfires, and create a buffer zone to protect our families.
I will bring forward solutions for our water crisis and highest-in-the-nation water rates by streamlining the regulatory and permitting process, to allow us to leverage new technologies like desalination and increasing capacity in reservoirs.
I will address skyrocketing healthcare costs by allowing people to purchase insurance across state lines and instituting tort reform.
I will fight to give our school districts more flexibility so they can expand vocational and technical education programs, to help those students who want to go into the trades have the tools they need to get a well-paying job.
I will work to reform our broken immigration system by proposing legislation to secure our borders, streamline the asylum process, increase the number of visas for guest workers, provide a legal bridge for our DREAMers, and allow local law enforcement officers to partner with federal agencies to keep our families safe.
This election isn't about Republicans or Democrats; this election is about determining who will best represent your needs and fight for you in Washington. I promise you, the voters, that no one will work harder for you than I will, and I ask for your vote on Nov. 6.
Justin Fareed
24th Congressional District candidate
Gutierrez has vision for Santa Maria
I am proud to be from the Santa Maria Valley, born and raised. Upon graduating from college I was fortunate enough to return home and obtain secure employment. Unfortunately this isn't always the case for young people.
We must secure the future for the residents of Santa Maria and that is why I urge you to vote for Rafael "Rafa" Gutierrez for District 4 City Council.
Rafa has a clear message: safer neighborhoods, revitalizing downtown, better paying jobs, youth programs, support local business and Cal State University Santa Maria.
The current city council is out of touch with the needs of the residents, youth, working professionals and families.
It’s time for change, let’s make a better future for our children, grandchildren and young people.
Join me in being a change maker and vote for Rafael Gutierrez for District 4.
Ericka Sanchez
Santa Maria
Council members, city officials all available
I'm somewhat saddened by a recent letter to the editor in which the writer indicates she has spoken to people who have lived here for years, and comments about the development choices the city has taken.
She writes about not having access to council members or city departments because they are not in the phone book. She then lists the city phone number 925-0951. Well from my own experience most or all council members are listed in the phone book if books still exist, individually even listing their home address. Mine has been in the book for 42 years, 30 of which I had the privilege to serve on the City Council. Oh, by the way, the letter writer's phone number is not in the phone book.
The city phone directory is simple and easy to use to contact any and all departments, or leave messages for individual council members if one wishes. Council members usually respond in a day or two. The City Administrator's office will also pass on messages or set up meetings with council members or department heads, whatever the need may be. Computer access for city information is a snap. A five or 10 minute drive to city hall will be most beneficial in fulfilling any request for assistance anyone may desire.
Some folks have indicated that a full time Council would alleviate their issues. Well, to pay for a full time Council, offices, staffs, benefits and so forth would cost the tax payers in the range of $1 million more per year to fund. I've found from experience that most folks would rather meet and have a coffee or soda at a local establishment convenient to them, than meet at city hall to discuss an issue or a concern.
Thanks for the opportunity to vent.
Bob Orach
Santa Maria City Council Member
1986-2016
Voting for Rafael Gutierrez in District 4
Residents living in Santa Maria City Council District 4 are fortunate to have an obvious choice in Rafael Gutierrez in this coming election.
Mr. Gutierrez’s ideas and broad vision are just the commitment Santa Maria desperately needs right now. Putting those views and sincerity into action will create a community that is poised to attract better-paying jobs, higher education, and a vibrant, busy downtown.
Current council members and past planning commissioners had countless years to address these areas; their efforts resulted in overcrowded streets, never-ending strip malls, empty storefronts, and no public art.
Santa Maria deserves the smart new leadership Mr. Gutierrez has to offer. Leadership that’s not afraid to acknowledge and listen to everyone in the community, leadership willing to look beyond another generic shopping center, and leadership that will attract new residents wanting to live here and marquee businesses wanting to set up shop.
If you live in the 4th District, please vote for Rafael “Rafa” Gutierrez.
Virginia Miles
Santa Maria
Prop. 12: Better living conditions for caged animals
This Tuesday, we have the opportunity to demonstrate our humanity. As Californian consumers, we cannot in good conscience support the current living standards for the millions of farmed animals in our state. The cramped cage systems where millions of egg-laying hens, pregnant pigs, and baby veal calves spend most of their lives are not only cruel and barbaric, but are additionally irresponsible to our communities and our environment.
Voting yes on Prop. 12 ensures basic animal welfare standards by banning these cages, giving farmers and facilities until 2022 to phase out current confinement systems. Additional required enrichments, like nests and perches for chickens, would allow animals a chance at their natural behaviors.
Prop. 12 enforces and improves on a California law passed by popular referendum in 2008, which required animals enough space to turn around. It would also expand on a ban on imported food products from animals whose confinement does not comply with these basic welfare regulations. These improved standards impact more than just the animals, especially with major production facilities: cage-free facilities are safer for our environment, as they are less likely to contaminate local waterways, and products from uncaged animals are less likely to carry the bacteria salmonella. (This is specifically why Prop. 12 is endorsed by leading organizations like the NRDC and the Sierra Club California, as well as the Center for Food Safety).
As Californians, we have the opportunity to lead by example in creating a safer and more humane future for both animals and our communities. Your yes on Prop. 12 vote is a much-needed step forward towards a kinder humanity.
Alyssa Abshire
San Luis Obispo