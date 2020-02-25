Letters to the Editor: Just the facts please; Be careful what you ask for; Praying for Trump

Just the facts please
Don’t all politicians lie? Do our tax dollars pay somebody to count lies? Do we only count the lies of the politicians we don’t like? Where and who are these lie counters? Are they certified?
Where do you get your facts?
Did President Obama lie when he said we could keep our same doctor, and our premiums would be reduced? I didn’t vote for him, but I had high hopes that he would be a modern-day JFK. Nope, didn’t happen.
That little lie caused my medical coverage to triple. From $365 a month with a $500 deductible to $1,245 a month with a $6,000 deductible for three people. Almost as much as my house payment and, if I dropped my insurance because food and utilities became a serious priority, then I would be fined $2,000 or more depending on my income level. There goes the food!
Thank you, President Trump, for reversing this penalty portion of Obamacare.
Then our California “President wannabe”, Gov. Newsom, is imposing the same penalties on American citizens for not having insurance coverage, “and then he has the state providing medical coverage to illegal immigrants for free”.
Am I the only one watching these things take place? People are moving away from California.
Hopefully with the new 2020 Census poll, all citizens and non-citizens will get counted and sign up to vote. They could then join our tax collector rolls, which would help support the state's expenses.
Suggestion: We could start taxing a percentage of the billions of dollars that flow to Mexico each month. Two percent of a billion dollars is what? Forty million dollars?
Then Newsom wants to take over PG&E! Does he have any idea how many power poles have been “red tagged” for years waiting for replacement, unsafe to climb as they might break or fall. Thousands.
Of course we don’t want to forget Al Gore and “global warming”, “sea levels rising”, “sky is falling”. I’ve lived on the Central Coast for 40 years, and when I visit the Hofbrau in Morro Bay, the ocean is still at the same level it was 40 years ago! Wake up every one. Where are you getting your facts?
Stephen Gordon
Santa Maria
Be careful what you ask for
In a recent guest commentary a school teacher gave her reasons for supporting Bernie Sanders for President. It should be noted that Sen. Sanders has never held a job in the private sector and most likely this is also true of the school teacher.
Sanders is advocating raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, which the teacher is also in favor of. Unless you have actually been an employer you might think that raising the minimum wage of $12 an hour to $15 is just a $3 per hour addition which couldn't hurt any business. What's another $3 an hour?
The problem is that it is not just another $3 because the employer must also pay 6.2% of the taxable wages in FICA taxes plus Federal Unemployment tax, California Unemployment tax and an Employment Training Tax. Workers compensation insurance and liability insurance premiums are based on total payroll so when wages are raised so too are the insurance premiums. It soon gets to the point where there is no profit to the employer to hire unskilled minimum wage labor, with the result being the loss of jobs.
In construction at one time, I hired young men from the local high school woodshop classes to come in after school and on Saturdays working as basic laborers and clean up with an opportunity to learn about the trades and earn some spending money, but as the minimum wage increased it cost more in their wages than they were able to produce and the program had to be curtailed. Be careful what you ask for.
Ralph Bush
Arroyo Grande
Praying for Trump
A Sunday guest commentary claims “illiberal liberals are doing what they accuse Barr of doing”. Jay Ambrose sounds like another ignorant, selfish, conservative, Trump sycophant that is willing to cherry pick and spread lies as long as they get what they want.
He is nothing more than a pundit that is dangerous to democracy by condoning lawlessness by the potus and accusing others of wrong doing. His last sentence praises Barr and Trump for “investigating possible criminal activity by officials involved in phony FISA warrants and the Mueller probe”. He also claimed the Mueller probe never found any kind of illegal collusion with Russians.
This is the Barr interpretation, which is highly suspect. Events since the Trump impeachment show how truly terrible a person and president Trump is now and will be. The Russians are at it again helping Trump and all Republicans are remaining silent as Trump gets rid of anyone with expertise and integrity.
We all need to pray for Trump and all of his sycophants.
Nelson Sagisi
Santa Maria