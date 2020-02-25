Letters to the Editor: Just the facts please; Be careful what you ask for; Praying for Trump

Sanders is advocating raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, which the teacher is also in favor of. Unless you have actually been an employer you might think that raising the minimum wage of $12 an hour to $15 is just a $3 per hour addition which couldn't hurt any business. What's another $3 an hour?

The problem is that it is not just another $3 because the employer must also pay 6.2% of the taxable wages in FICA taxes plus Federal Unemployment tax, California Unemployment tax and an Employment Training Tax. Workers compensation insurance and liability insurance premiums are based on total payroll so when wages are raised so too are the insurance premiums. It soon gets to the point where there is no profit to the employer to hire unskilled minimum wage labor, with the result being the loss of jobs.

In construction at one time, I hired young men from the local high school woodshop classes to come in after school and on Saturdays working as basic laborers and clean up with an opportunity to learn about the trades and earn some spending money, but as the minimum wage increased it cost more in their wages than they were able to produce and the program had to be curtailed. Be careful what you ask for.

Ralph Bush

Arroyo Grande