Letters to the Editor: Joan Hartmann for 3rd District

Joan Hartmann for 3rd District

As a daughter who took care of aging parents until their passing, I saw first-hand how dedicated Joan Hartmann is to our senior citizens. Joan worked closely with the staff of the Solvang Senior Center to secure a long-term lease so the Center could stay in its present location.

She is currently doing the same for the Buellton Senior Center, which is located on a County Fire Department site. Talk of moving the Center to a different location proved very unpopular with seniors and Buellton residents, who want the Center stay in its present convenient, central location. Joan helped negotiate a long-term lease for the current Center. She even arranged for the fire department to provide electricity during a power outage, so it can serve as a warming center and food distribution site in an emergency.

In addition, Joan currently chairs the Adult and Aging Network that is developing a Master Plan for Seniors in response to Gov. Newsom’s Initiative. This will determine future policies and procedures for Santa Barbara County seniors for year to come.