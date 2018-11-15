Jail isn’t jolly
It’s time for people to gather for their holiday parties. For some, it is a time to overindulge with food and drinks.
Despite numerous driving distractions, like cell phone usage, I must remind people to not drive drunk. A drunken driver hit me head-on when I was 16 in 1992. My injuries trouble me daily.
I was in a 100-day coma with several severe injuries. For seven months, I stayed in hospitals in Stockton and San Ramon and then had 17 months of therapy.
My speech is not clear and my gait is abnormal. Along with that, I cannot drive and my hearing is damaged.
An open bar is often a big perk of a holiday bash. Partygoers enjoying bizarre drinks, like mistletoe punch, must read my words.
If you had fine spirits and are not slurring words, you still can be drunk. Driving skills are damaged before intoxication signs are seen.
Few know just exactly how many drinks equal “one too many”. Therefore, a driver who drank no alcohol must give drinkers a ride.
Driving drunk on roads like Highway101, can lead to an arrest, crash or death. You can never replace a person or the lifelong pain of injuries. Take it from one who knows.
Lori Martin
Tracy
Very little action on illegal fireworks
So there's a big meeting about legal and illegal fireworks, the fire risk, injuries, danger, and so on. And the biggest worry is the profit some organizations make off three days of selling this useless stuff.
Three days covers an entire year of fundraising? How much profit are they making, 100, 200, 300 percent? Maybe it's time to find a new fundraising program. If you are making enough money in three days, it would seem that you are taking advantage of your neighbors, gouging them.
The illegal stuff. It gets worse every year. Despite repeated calls to the police in the past few years, the people on the street directly behind me, and the people on the block on the other side of us, seem to have a fireworks competition every year, with the largest ones going off directly over my house.
And we're still waiting for them to get here, they've never responded. Budget issues? They seem to have enough money to fly their helicopter up and down the riverbed. But not enough to respond to calls about, what amounts to, explosives. They made a statement in the last few years, that there was a "zero tolerance" policy regarding the illegal fireworks. How many arrests were there last year and the year before?
Lots of talk, very little action can be seen.
Boris Roberts
Santa Maria
Turkey-free Thanksgiving has perks
While President Trump is pardoning two turkeys for Thanksgiving, every one of us can exercise that same presidential power by choosing a non-violent Thanksgiving observance.
And here are some other good reasons:
• You can brag about pardoning a turkey - like Trump (or not).
• You will stay awake for your entire favorite football game.
• Your sensible vegetarian kid won't have to boycott the family dinner.
• Plant-based holiday roasts don’t have to carry government warning labels.
• You won’t have to call Poultry Hotline to keep your family out of the hospital.
• Your body will appreciate a holiday from the fat, cholesterol, and hormones.
• You won’t sweat the environment and food resources devastation guilt trip.
Seriously, this Thanksgiving, let’s give thanks for our good fortune, health, and happiness with a life-affirming, cruelty-free feast of plant-based holiday roast, vegetables, fruits, and grains.
Our own dinner will feature a store-bought plant-based holiday roast, mashed potatoes, stuffed squash, candied yams, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. An internet search on "vegetarian Thanksgiving" is getting us more recipes than we could possibly use.
Stinson Miner
Santa Maria