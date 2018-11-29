Inverting the politics
Inverted totalitarianism is a form of government in which business and government collude for control and power at citizens’ expense.
General Motors announced it will close seven factories and cut 14,000 workers from the payroll. GM, commonly referred to as Government Motors, has benefitted enormously from taxpayer dollars over many decades in the form of subsidies and bailouts.
GM announced some of the closings and layoffs will occur in places key to Trump’s win in 2016 — Ohio and Michigan. GM plants in Mexico and China will remain open.
President Trump was elected largely on his promise to put America and American workers first. Trump promised jobs.
For GM to slash its workforce in the United States, in Trump country, may have a dual purpose. We have watched as social media censored and silenced a variety of conservative voices. The censored or silenced posts, videos and blogs weren’t hateful or violent. However, they did promote disagreement with the left’s narrative. Apparently, it is no longer allowed to have a different point of view.
Trump ran for president to return government to the people. In so doing, he has blown up the old power and control centers. They are fighting tooth and nail to get their power back.
The GM and social media moves may have nothing to do with business interests and more to do with power and control — inverted totalitarianism. They don’t hate Trump. They hate that an outsider was elected without approval from, and disrupting the power structure of the cabal running the country.
Deb Andrews
Lompoc
Knock out bullying
We all know about bullying and what it does to people. We know that it can cause bad things to happen and can possibly push people to the brink of suicide. We as a community need to fight back even harder than we have ever been.
While looking up certain sites to see what resources for bullying and suicide are available to those who need them I came across the founder of “Stomp Out Bullying.” This woman has done a great job of building up a strong team and saving lives every day. The thing that stuck out the most to me while looking at Stomp Out Bullying is they introduce the founder and say, “Our founder, Ross Ellis, never wants to see another child in pain, and she never again wants to hear the words ‘I want to die’.”
This site also has tons of information and resources for those who know someone who is being bullied or know of a child who is doing the bullying. As adults, we know about bullying, but there are some ways adult themselves can be bullied or bully others and don’t even know that they are doing it.
This website also offers a hotline, which can save a child’s life. Some children are too embarrassed or are being bullied by their own family members and have no one to tell or to help them. I hope that we as human beings do everything in our power to show these kids that they are not alone, even without talking.
Seeing the signs can be either easy or hard. This site can help you identify whether a kid is being bullied and what you should do. There is more than just verbal bullying. Take time and save a life.
Patrisha Barbaree
Nipomo