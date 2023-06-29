Inflation is no fun!

Life has become less enjoyable in America because of inflation. In a small family restaurant, a hamburger and a soda can easily cost $20. Just two years ago, the same burger and soda was about half that price.

Shopping is no longer fun at the Dollar Tree, 99 Cent, and the other $1 stores. Just two years ago, almost all their stuff was under $1. Now the same stuff is way over a $1. In some cases, it's in the $2 to $5 range.

