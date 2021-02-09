'Impeachment trial is political theater'
Of course it's political theater, it has been a "Trump Show" since he came down the escalator to announce he was a candidate for President.
In early 2016 I went to one of his rallies in the showroom at Treasure Island, Las Vegas. He did a great stand-up for over an hour, he got big laughs and lots of applause. I remember thinking this guy has a great act, if he doesn't make it as candidate, he could work Vegas with a two-drink minimum show.
He dominated the Republican debates with jokes about Rosie O'Donnell. He took his show on the road, his rallies got bigger and bigger and just like any good stand-up comic, he honed his shtick, trying out new material at one rally, keeping what worked, and tossing out what didn't.
By the November 2016 presidential election, he had a tight act. In fact, he got more laughs than top comics like Jerry Seinfeld or Chris Rock. My friends told me they liked him because he wasn't a politician. This sounded dumb to me, it's like saying, I like my surgeon because he's not a doctor.
Unable to work with politicians of both party's, a relentless war with the media, and distrust for his own government employees, after four years as President, Donald Trump's comedy turned dark. Since he lost the presidential election in November, he has been silent. After seeing him every day on TV or Twitter shouting orders, without him, his flock lost direction.
The political theater became a reality show. Donald Trump invited his flock to a big rally in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6. To show how much they loved him they dressed up in costumes as if they were going on a game show. He stampeded them to the Capitol like a herd of cattle, one of them was even dressed like a bull.
Much to my sorrow, we have not heard the last from Donald Trump, he is addicted to the spotlight and the attention. He is political theater, for him there's "no business like show business."
Cary de Grosa
Orcutt