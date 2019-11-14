Impeachment hearings in normal fashion?
This week the public hearings began to determine if President Donald Trump should be impeached. A recent letter writer claimed “that (it) is being carried out in the House of Representatives in normal, legal fashion”; but is it?
So far democrats stand alone on this issue; in a one-sided vote in the House of Representatives granted the total right of refusal to call opposing witnesses to the committee chairman. Does this align with what the writer termed “normal, legal fashion”?
Up until this week all hearings have been in closed sessions and only information selectively chosen and leaked by Democrats has appeared in the public.
In my lifetime two other Presidents were impeached; one for lying to congress under oath and the other for overseeing a burglary at the opposing parties’ political headquarters. The public hearing process was endorsed overwhelmingly by both Democrats and Republicans. Each side could offer witnesses, each side could cross examine witnesses and the hearings in the Senate ultimately lead to the removal of one president and the exoneration of the other.
The current process may be “legal” since a majority of the House of Representatives, all Democrat, voted to do it this way but it is far from what has been established as “normal” in previous impeachment hearings.
How will this turn out? Well, that remains to be seen. For now, this is just a political soap opera with little substance and a preponderance of bloviating by the nattering nabobs of the media.
Ron Fink
Lompoc
Santa Maria urged to ban flavored tobacco
Youth smoking has become an epidemic thanks to new sleek gadgets like e-cigarettes and appealing flavors like mint, gummy bear and fruit medley.
The Santa Maria City Council will consider banning the sale of flavored tobacco products and enacting a tobacco retail license at their Nov. 19 meeting. Limiting the sales of flavored tobacco products is one solution to reducing the number of youths who take up this deadly habit.
The time for Santa Maria to act on this issue is now. As Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi’s excellent guest commentary (“End the youth vaping crisis before one more teen gets hooked — starting with that flavor ban the FDA promised” - Oct. 31) noted, in September the White House announced the Food and Drug Administration would ban flavored tobacco products, however we still have not seen this come to fruition and the number of vaping related illnesses and deaths continues to rise.
We can’t afford to wait on federal action and must take steps at the local level to protect Santa Maria’s youth from Big Tobacco. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly three-quarters of U.S. high school students who reported smoking in the prior month, report using a flavored tobacco product. Sales of flavored tobacco products have increased by 50 percent since 2008 in the U.S. and most youth tobacco users cite taste as a primary reason for their current use of e-cigarette products.
The rise in youth smoking is not just a problem in Santa Maria, but it is one we can do something about. The ban on flavored tobacco products and a tobacco retail license are crucial protections for our children and future generations.
As a health professional and volunteer for the American Heart Association, I urge you to share this information with your family, friends, neighbors and colleagues. We want our kids to live long, healthy lives free of addiction, preventable disease and premature death. That’s why I urge the Santa Maria City Council to put the health of our youth first by voting to ban flavored tobacco and requiring a tobacco retail license.
Karen Ortiz
Lompoc