Impeachment hearings appear to be a dud
So, the impeachment hearings seem to be over; all the “evidence” has been presented and both sides are claiming victory.
What did we learn? First, hearings of this type are very boring. Hours of tedious questions, baiting of witnesses, posturing for political points and searching for something to hang their hats on and when it doesn’t appear paraphrase the responses to fit the “crime”. Then followed by endless hours of “analysis” by the talking heads of the media and internet “experts”.
Very few of the “witnesses” were listening to the so-called conversation that led to the need to impeach the democrat’s nemesis. And those that did agreed that the transcript provided by the Whitehouse was accurate.
The only thing we have left after a couple of weeks of non-stop hot air is that some unhappy bureaucrats and opposing party hacks disagreed with the elected leader of the nation. Who knew that subordinates would disagree with a strong leader?
So, like the last charade this too appears to be a dud for a political party that has nothing left to offer their constituents but empty promises and false accusations.
Ron Fink
Lompoc