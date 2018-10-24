Hwy. 166 passing lanes will save lives
I drive on Hwy. 166 all the time. Every time I drive 166 I get anxious. You never know what’s going to happen. You have RVs and semi trucks going 40 mph. If you know that there will be a passing lane ahead people will not do stupid things like passing on a double line.
I see it all the time. I write this letter because of the story on Hwy. 166 told recently by the California Highway Patrol. There was a semi passing another semi and a vehicle had to pull over to prevent having a head-on strike with the semi truck.
I see crazy things all the time. The RVs and semi trucks are like having a moving roadblock. All the time I see at least 15 to 20 cars behind a semi or RV, going way below the speed limit. I heard that there are going to be a lot more oil tankers on Hwy. 166. Maybe you can get funds from those companies that own the oil tankers to help install passing lanes because obviously the state of California doesn't have funds. If Caltrans wants to save lives start installing passing lanes.
Terry Krelle
Orcutt
Support for Measure Y from a non-artist
I have no artistic ability except for my talent at drawing "stick people" but I can recognize what art brings to our community. I’ve seen the studies about exercising that portion of our brain and that it only enhances our other cognitive abilities in math and the sciences. I read the articles and watched other communities who embrace and encourage the arts see the monetary impact (all for the good) in their community.
More importantly, I’ve been able to witness firsthand how the arts can improve the self-esteem and social interaction of adults with disabilities, teenagers who are able to express themselves in a socially acceptable way and let out pent up emotions through their art, adults who are battling a life-threatening disease share their journey with others in a moving and profound way. All of these aspects of art are needed in our community to truly make us a community.
Measure Y would enable Allan Hancock College to upgrade their art facilities (some classrooms and facilities are 50 years old and badly in need of repair). It will also enable upgrades to their sports facilities and an equipment purchase for PCPA in Solvang. This measure has far-reaching impacts for both the Santa Maria Valley, Lompoc and Solvang.
Measure Y will also wipe out the remaining debt from the previous AHC bond measure, leaving us with just one to pay off and show up on our tax bill. As a tax payer, that sounds like a win-win situation to me. I hope you will join me in supporting Measure Y.
“The true purpose of arts education is not necessarily to create more professional dancers or artists. [It’s] to create more complete human beings who are critical thinkers, who can lead productive lives.”
Stefanie Hassett
Finance Director
Ian M. Hassett Foundation
Looking for change in the City Council
The National Trust for Historic Preservation is offering grant money for the preservation of America's Main Streets, but we are not listed. We taxpayers pick up the tab for about $750,000 paid by the city to the Chamber of Commerce every year to promote the city. What do we get for our money? A website promoting tourism for Solvang, Orcutt and other points outside of our city. We do not apply ourselves to preserving and developing our downtown. The lack of effort is excused with statements such as Broadway is a state highway - much like Hwy. 246 that runs through Solvang.
In spite of the three-quarters of a million dollars we spend every year, our downtown has failed to realize its potential. We need Rafael Gutierrez and Gloria Soto, candidates with the brains, skills, and ability to bring a newer and better way of thinking to our city.
The web page of the GA Hancock Co. has its development plan for the 23 acres of downtown that it owns. Is that what the current body of city elders is counting upon? Yet, we pay nearly $1 million of our city's revenues, our tax dollars to promote tourism in our town. What are the results beside the growth of Old Town Orcutt?
The preservation of our downtown is an important reason for me to vote for a change of management. If you have the opportunity to vote for fresher ideas and better financial management of the city vote for Rafael Gutierrez and Gloria Soto.
We need to have a better City Council for Santa Maria, we need solid financial management and the energy to tackle the downtown area. The city's elders have failed us miserably.
Pat Lala
Santa Maria
People in caravan aren't 'immigrants'
Another caravan of people is heading to our country. The last estimate is 14,000 strong and growing. Of course all are “fleeing” persecution.
A few questions come to mind though as I watch their progress. If their home country is so bad, why do they parade their country’s flag? Why not stay in Mexico, since they have escaped persecution? Oh yeah, there’s no welfare, food stamps or licenses for non-citizens in Mexico.
I can’t call this mob immigrants. People tearing down fences, breaking through gates or crossing a river to get into a country illegally are not immigrants. The proper term is “criminals.”
Disagree? Let me come to your house, beat down the door, tear down your fence and live with you. When the cops get there I’ll claim I’m an immigrant fleeing persecution in my neighborhood.
These people have absolutely no right to enter our country. Come back legally and be welcome. I’m tired of the media’s sob stories of mothers carrying babies, reporters trekking along with the mob, sweaty people grabbing water bottles. So what? None of that gives them the right to enter our country.
Imagine the next caravan and the one after that. It will be a never-ending flood if we don’t stop this nonsense now. The border wall will be expensive but how much more to provide the welfare, food stamps, emergency-room care and schools struggling with non-English speakers. Guess who gets to pay for all of that. You and your kids.
Many in this mob claim they want to work. Fine, put them to work building the border wall. It’s time.
Ellis Romero
Santa Maria
Looking for memories of Alvin elementary
This December we will be celebrating 70 years of learning at Alvin Elementary School in Santa Maria. The school was constructed in 1948, and has grown to a student enrollment of just over 1,000 students preschool through sixth grade.
We are looking for old photos and memories from our alumni to include in our celebration on Dec. 13. You may have attended Alvin as an Alvin Acorn, an Alvin All-Star, or in the last decade as an Alvin Tiger. Stories and photos can be emailed to us at alvinelementaryschool@gmail.com. We appreciate the support of the Santa Maria community and hope you will come celebrate with us.
Ann McDaniel
Santa Maria