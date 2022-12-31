Hoping for a successful USPS

The recent editorial by columnist Steve Pociask surprised me with its candor and honesty. Finally somebody has the guts to expose, in my opinion, what every employee of the USPS is experiencing.

Having worked as a letter carrier for 30 years, I can honestly say that the troubles the agency is experiencing lie at the foot of the Postmaster General. Let's be clear, the agency was never set up to make a profit, but to earn enough money to support its function of communication through the delivery of mail.

