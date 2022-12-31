Hoping for a successful USPS
The recent editorial by columnist Steve Pociask surprised me with its candor and honesty. Finally somebody has the guts to expose, in my opinion, what every employee of the USPS is experiencing.
Having worked as a letter carrier for 30 years, I can honestly say that the troubles the agency is experiencing lie at the foot of the Postmaster General. Let's be clear, the agency was never set up to make a profit, but to earn enough money to support its function of communication through the delivery of mail.
That includes infrastructure, ( fuel, technology, employees to move the mail and parcels, wages and benefits, etc).
It does this through the price of postage and services, no taxpayer monies. Over the course of 16 years its income was raided to pay for future employee benefits. These monies weren't set aside, but wasted in the general budget.
Postmaster generals are generally politically appointed, the previous one, a woman, rose up through her employment by the agency and has a working knowledge of the agency. Our current postmaster doesn't have that knowledge and in fact, is trying through his initiatives to make the USPS fail in its duties.
Combining offices for a centralized delivery, increasing travel times for carriers, shutting down processing centers, and yes, even complicating the process of new vehicles hasn't streamlined anything.
The shortage of qualified well trained employees hasn't helped, and starting times for carriers that require delivery in the dark hasn't helped. Repeated mistakes by upper management for the safety of employees and an inability for innovation also doesn't help.
Making numbers look good on paper seems to be the norm. Of course, unexpected expenses like gas prices can't be predicted. My hope for the future is a more efficiently run USPS, that it not be used as a cash cow by Congress, and that it continue with its high endorsement from the public.
If not, everyone will be supporting higher costs for delivery and a lower level of service. Something we can all agree is not acceptable.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria
Embrace new funding proposals for Hancock
Having had the great opportunity to serve as an instructor for Allan Hancock College this past semester, I can attest to what a great school it is — and what a benefit to the Santa Maria and North County community it is.
Allan Hancock College is the most significant local institution in North County. It enrolls many thousands of students of all ages and backgrounds. It is the gateway to higher education for more Santa Maria and North County students than any other institution.
I have found Allan Hancock students to be highly motivated, hard working, conscientious, well-prepared, and intelligent. I especially enjoyed the opportunity to teach older, re-entry students. These are individuals who have already started their work and career paths, and whose enrollment in Allan Hancock increases their lifetime productivity to their benefit and the benefit of the community.
Allan Hancock is certainly the best financial value for local students. Particularly with new programs that provide tuition and other expenses for students, there is no reason why every student who attends high school should not also attend Allan Hancock.
The lifetime benefits of higher education are manifest and compelling. To invest in young people is not merely to help these individuals, but to help the larger society of which they are a part. The economic benefits of higher education are clear to all.
Students who attend institutions of higher education after (and for some during) high school will earn more over their careers and be of more service to others. The vocational focus of much of Allan Hancock's program provides opportunities for all students.
In the past, Allan Hancock has sought funding for bonds that were narrowly defeated. It is time to reconsider these plans and prepare new proposals that will enable northern Santa Barbara County's premiere institution of higher education to expand, grow, and continue to thrive.
Lanny Ebenstein
Economics instructor, Allan Hancock College
Rallying for America
At breakfast I read with interest a letter-to-the-editor entitled “Rallying for President Trump.” It made an enthusiastic case for continuing to fully support him. The unflinchingly ardent argument by the writer was more bracing than two cups of my morning java.
The public airing of all types of political beliefs is a fundamental strength of America. To further inform discussions, we now have the report of the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol. This bipartisan effort drew largely on testimony and documents from Trump backers and officials he himself had appointed.
The writer blames “paid rogue infiltrators” for the violence at the Capitol. Now it should be clear to all that when President Trump exhorted his followers to “Be There. Will Be Wild!” and then welcomed those who were armed with weapons, he was not acting in the public interest, but in his own. And, of course, with a measure of satisfaction, he watched the brutality, mayhem and desecration continue for more than three hours before asking his supporters to step back.
A sign of responsible citizenship is the willingness to re-assess one’s position based on new information. Fortunately, there is now the Select Committee’s report.
Seth Steiner
Los Alamos
Hope for the new year
With all the things going on in the world today I just wanted to say that you are all loved abundantly! Smile more and have fewer negative thoughts.
People of all walks of life, young and old, are wonderful and have so much to offer the world. Let's always hold on to those closest to us all and hug each other more.
I've been saying a lot more lately that I want to hug a tree, well I know the mutual feeling at many times. Life is beautiful and tough at times, however we've got this and nothing can stop us from being kind to one another.
My hope for the new year for everyone in the world is health and happiness and for all of us to get along with each other no matter what background we come from or what we have been through or done because in the end, I believe there is a light after each tunnel and trial we go through.
Everyone is beautiful and unique in their own way. Thank you for listening!!
Jeanie Lowe
Santa Maria
Dreams of equality fulfilled
With their inaugural Ocean League campaign in the CIF Central Section approaching, a Lompoc girls basketball team with a blend of veterans and younger players is looking to generate momentum.
Blessings on the women and girls that fulfilled our dreams of equality for girls' physical education without ever knowing it.
Pat Lala
Santa Maria