Hoop structures need to be regulated
I loved reading the commentary by Lisa Bodrogi in the Oct. 13 edition concerning the infestation of hoop structures in the county. Comparing these structures to irrigation pipe and plastic ground cover is like comparing a landing strip to the control tower. Pipes present no visual impact, just like the landing strip. The hoops and the controller tower are visually obtrusive. The hoops should be regulated. Not everyone should be able to erect these structures when and wherever they want to.
Right now they seem to allow for the production of crops that don’t grow with much success year-round in our area, such as berries, tomatoes and marijuana.
Not only are the hoops an eyesore, but they can hide extensive marijuana grows, as witnessed by the 400,000 plant grow on Telephone Road. There are plenty more of the non-permitted grows hidden under these hoops, that are costing the county money. Many in our farming community use them for legitimate reasons, but there are those that push the envelope for profit in the illegal market.
No amount of “logical thinking” can convince me that these hoop structures are good.
Let’s get rid of them and bring back the green of the hills and not the glare of thousands of acres of plastic.
Ray Smith
Santa Maria
Better off than two years ago
Unemployment is the lowest it has been in decades. Wages are up even higher than expected. The stock market is up. Our talks with North Korea look promising after years of going nowhere. People on food stamps and welfare are down. Despite the lies and misleading headlines we are all paying less in taxes.
So forget what the celebrities whine about. Forget what the media wants you to believe or even what you think of our President. Ask yourself, aren’t things better now than two years ago?
Look at the results of his policies. He has produced benefits for us all. That is why Democrats and the media focus on issues such as immigration. They try to divert your attention from the good this administration has done for our country. They can’t argue with facts. When they write articles about the President’s policies on immigration have you noticed they never use the term illegal. They would like you to believe he is against all immigration. He is against illegal immigration.
Can you understand why any honest representative or senator, paid by the citizens of this country, wants open borders? Ask yourself why. The answer is votes. Someone will point out that illegals can’t vote. Guess what? They are being allowed to vote in school districts in this state. The next step will be a lawsuit claiming discrimination because they should then be allowed to vote in all elections. Think not? Why are Democrats so against voter ID laws? They argue that it discriminates. How? Do the airlines discriminate when we must show ID to board? Do businesses when they verify for using a credit card. Do doctors and HMOs when they ask? Why would anyone want to go back to what we had before with the Democratic Party?
Ellis Romero
Santa Maria
Looking for ukulele's for students
Music is an important part of a child's education. I am volunteering my time to teach music in several classes. I want to teach ukulele to a class of sixth-grade students at two different schools. I am looking for donations of ukuleles. If you have a ukulele that you would be willing to donate for this purpose please drop it off at Battles School in Santa Maria. There is a donation box. Please leave your name and contact so that the children can thank you.
This is a positive thing that you can do for music education.
Mary Ellen Pankratz
Santa Maria