Healthy population essential to a strong economy
When Washington took command of the Continental Army in 1775, he faced two enemies, the British and smallpox. As a young man Washington had contracted the disease and he knew that a third of all people who got smallpox died.
He also knew that American-born soldiers were far more susceptible to smallpox because the majority of British soldiers had immunity either by contracting it as children or receiving inoculations in Europe.
Both Benjamin Franklin and John Adams expressed concerns that smallpox would be the Army’s ultimate downfall.
During the Siege of Boston, General Washington maintained a strict quarantine of sick soldiers and citizens. The strategy kept Continental soldiers healthy and eventually the British surrendered. Later, during the battle of Quebec, as many soldiers died of smallpox as in battle. Rumors circulated that the British were engaging in biowarfare by intentionally sending sick soldiers to infect the revolutionaries.
Washington decided to take drastic measures. In 1777 he wrote to the Continental Congress, that he planned to conduct the mass inoculation of the Army using a method called variolation. Using this method, a thread is pulled through the pustule of a sick person and then put in contact with a cut on the person to be inoculated.
While the person being inoculated does get sick it is a much milder case and mortality was rare. It was a bold choice that had to be carried out in strict secrecy since the troops would be vulnerable for about a month following inoculation. The smallpox epidemic continued in the Colonies but not a single regiment was incapacitated by the illness. Native American populations and slaves who fought for the British continued to suffer high casualties from smallpox.
George Washington agonized over his decision to inoculate his troops against smallpox, but he was a master strategist. After considering the risks and benefits of vaccination he recognized that healthy troops were essential to winning the war. Today we recognize that a healthy population is essential for a strong economy. Please get vaccinated.
Molly Machin
Nipomo
Sad that baseball has been politicized
It was a sad day when baseball, my favorite sport, became politicized. I've always enjoyed watching the All-Star game. I have favorite teams in both leagues, so I never cared who won or lost.
Just watching the best players in both leagues performing, was always a big treat. I've been a baseball fan since I was a teenager in the 50s, and most of the baseball fans that I've known were never interested in politics. They just wanted to be at the ball park and enjoy America's favorite pasttime.
The players will still play, and Major League Baseball will still do well financially. The only ones who will be hurt are the Atlanta fans and the local businesses and their workers. I think Commissioner Rob Manfred felt the political heat and made a questionable decision regarding the Georgia boycott. I wonder if the "Masters" golf tournament at Augusta will be next?
Anthony Nunez
Santa Maria