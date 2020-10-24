Letters to the Editor: Health care for all has proven worth; A common sense issue; Backing Roberta Heter for county school board

Health care for all has proven worth
During this campaign season Donald Trump and Andy Caldwell have warned us that programs expanding health care to all Americans are socialistic and would further our descent into North Korean and Venezuelan-style tyranny. We've been there before.
When Social Security was established during the 1930s, conservatives warned that the new system would be the first step toward "sovietism." A prominent conservative newspaper publisher warned that Americans would be forced by the government to wear dog tags. The Social Security system reduced poverty among the elderly by half.
Harry Truman recalled that when he entered the Army to fight WWI, huge numbers of American boys were unable to serve because of poor health stemming from inadequate health care. As President during the 1940s Truman proposed a national health system. The idea was rejected by "Mr. Republican" Senator Robert Taft as the "most socialistic measure ever proposed." In subsequent years, all other industrialized nations established universal health care for their citizens.
When Medicare was created during the 1960s, Ronald Reagan declared that the system would destroy all of our cherished freedoms and break down the barrier between freedom and socialism. The system has helped cut the poverty rate among elderly Americans by another half.
More recently, when Obamacare was established with the aim of providing health insurance for more Americans, Tea Party conservatives predicted the creation of "death panels." Now, during a pandemic when millions have lost their health insurance, and the necessity of expanding that insurance to more citizens is obvious, we hear the same tired old warnings of "socialism."
Here we go again.
Harold Horn
Nipomo
A common sense issue
As I watched the debate last night, I had a memory get jogged of something that was said to me 50 or so years ago. My father spoke to my brother and I, and told us, "Never try to fight with, argue with, or run from the police. You will show them respect, whatever they say is not a request, it is an order, and you will do what they tell you to. Even if it is wrong, because you will not win. At that moment, they will either overpower you, or they will kill you. You can try to resolve the issue in court, but that doesn't work when you're dead."
Last night during the debate, it occurred to me that every parent should instill this in their children. It isn't a "people of color" issue, it is a common sense issue. From what I've witnessed, people aren't afraid of the police, they just hate them. Perpetuating the hate helps nobody. They aren't the enemy, they're actually there to help you.
Robert Jones
Santa Maria
Backing Roberta Heter for county school board
I am proud to give my endorsement and support to Roberta (Bert) Heter's reelection campaign for the Santa Barbara County board of education.
As an educator in the Guadalupe Union School District for the past 24 years, I am honored to have had the opportunity to get to know and work with Bert during my career, and she is the type of leader that we want and need on the county board. An experienced educator herself, she is well respected in the community as a public servant who is involved in promoting youth through her positive service and innovative leadership.
She is the right choice when it comes to serving the children, parents and community in our area. Please join me in supporting her campaign for reelection.
Michelle Minetti
Santa Maria
