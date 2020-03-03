Letters to the Editor: Has Valentine’s Day become too commercial?; Will not work for food

Has Valentine’s Day become too commercial?

Maybe, but doesn’t that depend on how much you spend? Valentine’s day has been a ‘Make-Up-Day’ for me. A day to make up for the many times I’ve failed to show my love and concern to my loved ones. It also could be a time to show an act of kindness to a stranger.

My recent experience on the day before last Valentine’s day helped to reinforce my thoughts. I needed cookies for a later time and made a trip to Albertsons bakery and purchased some cookies. I stood in the quick check out line. In front of me was a young man in a blue paramedic type uniform. We exchanged smiles several times but no words were spoken.

We both were admiring all the beautiful flowers on display. He may have sensed my reminiscing of the 58 years my late husband and I had shared our Valentine’s love. And, this was my second Valentine’s day without my love. Soon the young man picked up a pretty bouquet of sun flowers and a big red bow. My thought was that will bring a smile to someone. The young man paid for his items quickly leaving without the bouquet. I called out to him that he had forgotten his bouquet. He turned to me with a big smile saying they are for you!