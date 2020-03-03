Letters to the Editor: Has Valentine’s Day become too commercial?; Will not work for food

Has Valentine’s Day become too commercial?
Maybe, but doesn’t that depend on how much you spend? Valentine’s day has been a ‘Make-Up-Day’ for me. A day to make up for the many times I’ve failed to show my love and concern to my loved ones. It also could be a time to show an act of kindness to a stranger.
My recent experience on the day before last Valentine’s day helped to reinforce my thoughts. I needed cookies for a later time and made a trip to Albertsons bakery and purchased some cookies. I stood in the quick check out line. In front of me was a young man in a blue paramedic type uniform. We exchanged smiles several times but no words were spoken.
We both were admiring all the beautiful flowers on display. He may have sensed my reminiscing of the 58 years my late husband and I had shared our Valentine’s love. And, this was my second Valentine’s day without my love. Soon the young man picked up a pretty bouquet of sun flowers and a big red bow. My thought was that will bring a smile to someone. The young man paid for his items quickly leaving without the bouquet. I called out to him that he had forgotten his bouquet. He turned to me with a big smile saying they are for you!
Both the cashier and I had tears in our eyes. My bouquet may have been among the smallest on display but to me it was the grandest, as it was given in the spirit of St Valentine. Too commercial – not for me!
Doris Wright
Santa Maria
Will not work for food
That's it California. Keep reinforcing bad habits and behavior by throwing more money at that "spoiled child of entitlement" hiding under that umbrella labeled "homelessness". Your permissiveness has so permeated society's genuine compassion, that legitimate hardships from illness, military service, and other circumstances, are grouped together with "homelessness" caused by laziness, horrible choices, and irresponsibility.
Enablement disguised as "assistance" - where getting something for doing nothing has become the "easy-way-out to nowhere" for many not even interested in actual help for their "circumstances".
Easy money and laughable consequences proliferate behavior to beg, steal, abuse substances, and manipulate in order to take advantage of other's compassion and any assistance programs that others "foot the bill" for. A bill continuing to skyrocket exponentially, in order to afford a lifestyle deemed upon themselves, as their right to live. A lifestyle whereby trash, urine, feces, syringes, and disease are left behind for their "societal-maids" to clean up.
Go ahead California, keep throwing more money and resources at them and they will keep coming. As the saying goes, "Nothing ventured, something gained"... Wait, that doesn't sound right, does it? Unless of course, easy-way-out is your vocation of choice.
So find the line between compassion, or being taken advantage of by those lacking discipline, responsibility, and work ethic. Made worse by a misled populace and leaders insistent upon spoiling that "child of entitlement".
Ironic that a permissive society creates complicating factors of many colors, only to be handcuffed by political "teams" intent on choosing white if the other team chooses black, or black when the others choose white.
Without a higher authority to answer to, answers are lost through an absence of discipline, responsibility, character, integrity. Society has made it too simple to sell-out to the "easy-way-out to nowhere". Look closely at that money you keep throwing at that "spoiled child". "In God We Trust" is stamped on it, but in reality, do we? Wake up! Ignore that snooze-button! Restore hard work, responsibility, integrity, and faith. Remember when?
Geno Alvino
Santa Maria