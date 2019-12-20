Letters to the Editor: Happy, healthy, greener 2020; Not here, not now, not ever

In this season in which Judaism, Christianity, and many faiths celebrate light and love, we join to condemn an act of hate, the painting of a Nazi swastika on the campus of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School on the weekend of Dec. 7-8.

While any vandalism damages the fabric of our community, expressions of hate threaten to tear it apart.

Anti-Semitic symbols have no place in Santa Barbara County or in the Santa Ynez Valley. Not here, not now, not ever. We condemn all acts of anti-Semitism, all forms of bigotry, bullying, and hate.

It is incongruous that such a symbol would appear on the campus of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, which focuses on and promotes educating students to live in our multi-cultural region and world, with people from many racial, ethnic, and religious backgrounds.

The use of such a harmful symbol as the swastika, which represents a genocidal attack on the Jewish people, is an act of aggression and hate that has no place in our vibrant, diverse, and welcoming community.

Local teachers, parents, and community leaders need to build awareness of the oppression of and violence against Jewish people worldwide and ensure that acts like this never happen here again.

