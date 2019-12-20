Letters to the Editor: Happy, healthy, greener 2020; Not here, not now, not ever

Happy, healthy, greener 2020
Several years ago, I had an ecology instructor give a lecture about landfills reaching their capacity and why it’s important to minimize single-use items. It left an impression on me and one of the changes I made was to sew an assortment of gift bags using holiday themed fabric.
At first my parents and in-laws thought the reusable gift bags were … quirky. After a few years they began taking the gift bags home once they figured out how quick and easy it was to wrap a present with a re-usable bag. Our kids have favorite gift bags and a present is even better if it's wrapped with their favorite fabric pattern.
Most types of fabric gifts bags require minimal sewing skills but give you a great opportunity to be creative. I am grateful that I had an insightful instructor who instilled in me a respect for the environment and a sense of responsibility to do my part to minimize single-use products in my home.
I share this with you because now is the time to plan for a greener holiday next year. Now is the time to buy discounted holiday fabric. I wish you a happy, healthy, greener 2020.
Molly Machin
Nipomo
Not here, not now, not ever
In this season in which Judaism, Christianity, and many faiths celebrate light and love, we join to condemn an act of hate, the painting of a Nazi swastika on the campus of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School on the weekend of Dec. 7-8.
While any vandalism damages the fabric of our community, expressions of hate threaten to tear it apart.
Anti-Semitic symbols have no place in Santa Barbara County or in the Santa Ynez Valley. Not here, not now, not ever. We condemn all acts of anti-Semitism, all forms of bigotry, bullying, and hate.
It is incongruous that such a symbol would appear on the campus of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, which focuses on and promotes educating students to live in our multi-cultural region and world, with people from many racial, ethnic, and religious backgrounds.
The use of such a harmful symbol as the swastika, which represents a genocidal attack on the Jewish people, is an act of aggression and hate that has no place in our vibrant, diverse, and welcoming community.
Local teachers, parents, and community leaders need to build awareness of the oppression of and violence against Jewish people worldwide and ensure that acts like this never happen here again.
You have free articles remaining.
This is an opportunity for us to affirm that our Santa Ynez Valley is a safe and inclusive community, where all people are welcome and images and actions like this are not acceptable. We come together to say our community is better than this and to wish all of you a holiday season filled with love and joy.
Supervisor Joan Hartmann, Santa Barbara County, Third District
Mayor Holly Sierra, Mayor of Buellton
Mayor Ryan Toussaint, Mayor of Solvang
Superintendent Scott Cory, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District
Rabbi, Dr. Oren Postrel, Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community
Susie Margolis Pierson, President, Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community
Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians
The Rev. Chris Brown, Bethania Lutheran Church
The Rev. Randall Day, St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church
Fr. Bobby Barbato, OFM Cap, Pastor, Old Mission Santa Inés
Dean Palius, CEO, Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People
Mary Conway, Director, Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition
Nancy Englander and Shawn Addison, Co-Chairs, Inclusion SYV
Daniel Meisel, Regional Director, ADL Tri-Counties (Anti-Defamation League)