Hancock bond measure shows foresight
Thank you to the Hancock College trustees for their foresight in placing Measure Y on the November 2018 ballot. As a member of the board of trustees for Orcutt Union School District, I know first hand how a bond measure can transform a district-and quite frankly, a community.
Thanks to our own Measure G, passed in 2016, Orcutt is now implementing site safety projects, modernizing classrooms and providing for other facility renovations. Our students will reap the benefits of this investment for years to come. The renovations have also been a source of pride for our staff and families. We always had a first class education -- now we're upgrading our facilities to match it.
I believe that same type of win-win benefit will occur with Measure Y. Allan Hancock College is the sixth largest employer in Northern Santa Barbara County. It's a driver for economic success in our community. It's also one of the top community colleges in the nation -- but with facilities that date back more than 50 years. Measure Y is a small commitment on our part to meet our students halfway. Please vote Yes on Measure Y on Nov. 6.
Liz Phillips
Orcutt
Forums will help voters
There are 27 candidates running for contested seats in Santa Ynez Valley cities, schools, water and sewer districts. Each of these people cares enough about our valley to run for office.
How will you decide who is best-suited to wrestle with the challenging issues facing our elected officials?
There is nothing like attending a candidate forum to help you make informed decisions. No more just voting for a name you recognize or someone a friend knows.
Depending on where you live, you will need to attend one or all forums. Here are the choices:
Water and Sewer District boards (ID1 and Santa Ynez Community Services Districts): Thursday, Sept. 27, 7-9:30 p.m., St. Marks Church Stacy Hall, Los Olivos.
Buellton City Council: Wednesday, Oct. 3, 7-9 p.m., Oak Valley School multipurpose room, 595 2nd St., Buellton.
Solvang City Council and mayor: Thursday, Oct. 4, 6-8:30 p.m. Bethania Church Parish Hall, 603 Atterdag Road, Solvang; 6-7 p.m. meet-and-greet candidates reception; 7-8:30 p.m. candidate forum.
Santa Ynez Valley High School District board: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 6-8 p.m., Little Theater, High School.
If life interferes and you can’t attend a forum, view Buellton and Water and Sewer forums at https://syvnews.com/. View Solvang and High School forums at www.santaynezvalleystar.com.
Nancy Emerson
President
WE Watch
Where is the lottery money going?
I've been reading the pros and cons of voting for the Lompoc school bond. I recall we voted for California to have the lottery, and some of the proceeds would go to our schools. At one time, we had an accounting of the monies the schools received for repairs, etc. My question, before I vote for this measure, is where is the lottery money going?
Jennifer Winston
Lompoc