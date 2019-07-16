H-2A in residential zones opposed
Once again our City Council has let we, the homeowners, down allowing H-2A workers to live in areas zoned for residential homes. The farmers that hired hundreds of H-2A workers should have facilities on their farms. Motels are not a suitable place for their workers.
Our once beautiful city now resembles a border town from Stowell Road to Carmen Lane, North Broadway east to Taylor Street, and West Main to Blosser. This is no longer the town I grew up in. No one seems to care. Thank you Etta Waterfield for voting no on motels.
Mickey Freeman
Santa Maria
Trump and unsavory characters
If Trump wins, it will be by a thin margin. He therefore cannot afford to offend any of his supporters.
He can't offend the neo-Nazis, and he doesn't. He cannot afford to offend Russia, which rescued him the day of the Access Hollywood leak via Wikileaks, and he doesn't. There is also an unknown percentage of his supporters who are part of what political scientists call "sado-populists."
In plain terms, a percentage of the electorate vote for a populist leader only if he shows enough cruelty toward "the other people." A percentage of Trump voters want him to kick Mexicans and Central Americans while they're down. A percentage of Trump voters derive pleasure from that. Much of his appeal arises from meanness and rage. So even if you are just a level-headed Republican voter who favors Trump in the next election, you're throwing your bet in with some very unsavory types, whom Trump desperately needs in order to win and will go out of his way to avoid offending.
Michael Guista
Nipomo
Fireworks in Lompoc
If you missed the city of Lompoc fireworks celebration on the Fourth, you missed a bodacious, whiz-bang, awesome show.
This had to be one of the best I've seen, even counting the ones in Grant Park, in Chicago, and dare I include the Mall in D.C. Amazing for such a small city.
Very well coordinated. Thank-you city of Lompoc.
Sandra Bean
Lompoc
Not music to his eyes
I was recently headed north on H Street in Lompoc listening to Met Opera Radio and George Frederic Handel’s "O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion.”
A homeless male, a regular on H, was urinating on a sidewalk tree. So go quiet moments of reflection in our hometown.
Dale Hammond
Lompoc
Bad decision on recitals
Last December, Lompoc Wine Factory, under the duress of a solitary complaint of dubious origin, filed a $400 temporary-use permit with the city to hopefully continue with their amazing and safe use of this facility for Certain Sparks Music to hold its next annual Adult & Youth Summer Recital Program in June.
Subsequent followups of the permit process by the Wine Factory and Certain Sparks did nothing to inform or expedite this seemingly simple process with the city until March, three months later, when asked to answer 26 more questions. All questions were answered and help was asked for, and as yet not effectively given. Zoning, City Council and Planning Commission meetings were attended and all were ineffective.
Lompoc residents have attended and courageously spoke at numerous council meetings in support of approval and expediting of the permit, written emails and letters to the editor disputing the decision of the not-so-transparent reasoning of health and safety concerns by City Manager Jim Throop.
Can the Wine Factory file a grievance to get its $400 back for the city’s failure to perform informed due diligence in a timely fashion? Can City Council and administration practice transparency and explain what possible health and safety concerns exist now when in past years none apparently existed?
And finally, why is health and safety touted as concerns for a music recital with a successful history when the same city management eliminated three open positions in a grossly understaffed Police Department, and gutted the Fire Department, forcing the removal of a battalion chief?
The city has thrown music for kids and health and safety on the streets out the window. Time for new leadership.
Brian W. Cole
Lompoc