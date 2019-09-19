Gun deaths are for-profit deaths
It is the greatest marketing campaign in the history of capitalism. A loose coalition of American manufacturers convince the public that to buy their product is to be a good citizen.
They convince them that if they buy several of their products, they are a true patriot. Furthermore, they convince the public that if there is a problem with their product - such as a school shooting - the solution is to buy more of their products and put one in every classroom in the nation. The marketing campaign implies that anyone who suggests that any limit on the supply chain for the product is un-American.
Rather than market their product directly to the public, the manufacturers highjacked a sportsman’s organization to give their message authenticity. Year after year the manufacturers donate millions of dollars so this organization can lobby Congress on their behalf, allowing the manufacturers to avoid scrutiny under lobbying laws.
The campaign to market guns is so effective that the public seems uninterested in addressing the uniquely American phenomena of frequent mass shootings regardless of the age of the victims; 6- and 7-year-olds at Sandy Hook or by the sheer numbers, 58 people died and 1,000 were injured in Las Vegas.
The gun industry is like any other business, it exists to make a profit. Corporations don’t care about your safety or your 2nd Amendment rights. They don’t “care” about anything, they are money making machines.
As gun violence starts to affect “the bottom line” we may see change. There have been eight threats against Walmart in recent weeks including two shootings resulting in 24 deaths. After the retailer saw a drop in customer visits, CEO Doug McMillon sent a letter to Congress stating that “… it is time for action.”
Last week the CEOs of 145 major companies sent a joint letter to the Senate which stated that “Gun violence in America is not inevitable; it’s preventable … We need our lawmakers to support common-sense gun laws that could prevent tragedies like these.” When the next mass shooting happens, remember, those are for-profit deaths.
Molly Machin
Nipomo
Problem is not with H-2A workers
While I agree for the most part with a recent letter writer, the housing issue is not about the H-2A workers. There are only 2,000 or so of them. The elephant in the room is those here illegally, that drive unlicensed, uninsured, and unregistered. There are 15 times as many as the H-2A workers. But a lot of money is being made off them, so it is not going to stop. And they arent housing them in the city councilmembers' neighborhoods.
Robert Jones
Santa Maria
Tarantino movie a disappointment
Over the last 20 years I have had the opportunity to complete 171 movie reviews for various local newspapers.
In my 89 years of life on this Earth, the recently released film “Once upon a Time in Hollywood” is, without a doubt, one of the worst movies I have ever seen. It was 159 minutes of extreme disappointment, and so barbaric that I felt like leaving the theatre.
Yes, it stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt and is directed by Quentin Tarantino, and it is now on my list of “worst films of a lifetime".
Here are a few warnings for you movie-goers.
Tarantino's ninth feature film is a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969. It is an all-time "record holder" for the most gross profanity, unnecessary violence and in addition is unfocused and hopelessly goes in all directions at the same time.
It even involves Sharon Tate’s murder by the Manson Family. Why Tarantino wanted to stage a Manson-adjacent story makes no sense.
When the violence and sadism takes charge of the story line — the movie is lost.
When I left the theatre I felt completely let down by the great actors Brad Pitts and Leonardo DiCaprio and especially by director Tarantino, who lost his way in this terrible movie effort.
Don Morris
Five Cities