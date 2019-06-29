Great news for library
Congratulations to the Santa Maria City Council for its decision to fund the library's request for additional employees and hours in order to open the on Sundays.
The library has many services and programs available to our residents, and adding Sunday hours will assist even more people in our community.
The Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library has donated more than $500,000 to enhance our library with new materials and programs for children and adults over the years. The Friends look forward to maintaining our partnership with the library and financially supporting the library for many more years to come.
Beth Schneider
President, Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library
The entire family serves
Mothers of service members are also in the military. We see our children grow up to be brave, responsible men and women.
We teach our children to be proud of our country. But the parents also go to the military. We stress about how our children are doing during boot camp. We write letters of encouragement. We worry where they will be stationed after boot camp.
Are they going to an area that is considered a war zone? Will they be in a country having disputes with the U.S.?
Mothers also go to war. Mothers are also heroes. Stress is constant with us. If you hear that a conflict has happened in the county your child is in, was he or she there?
We have taught our children to be brave fight for our country. We thank them all for serving our country. Also, thank mom and dad for serving our country. I'm proud of you my son Freddie, who was in the Navy.
Rita Huitron
Santa Maria
More ammo for debate
California Gov. Gavin Newsom thinks background checks on ammunition purchases will keep ammo out of hands of criminals.
What is he thinking? He just created a new enterprise — Illegal ammo sales.
Don Bates
Santa Maria
Citizens win with budget
Citizen welfare was the centerpiece of Lompoc budget deliberations.
Jim Mosby, Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega steadfastly have supported citizen interests. This time all four City Council members asked excellent, thoughtful, complex questions of staff.
I applaud Mosby, Starbuck, Gilda Cordova and Vega for their time and attention to the details on behalf of the city of Lompoc. They were engaged, working to solve difficult issues. Councilman Starbuck even worked with staff to create a brief slideshow for clarification.
Mayor Janelle Osborne’s frown and jaw were set from beginning to end of the meeting. She had little input other than implying that if we don’t get more money, people will die.
California has the highest taxes, yet remains near dead last in education, homelessness, poverty and among the worst infrastructure in the nation. Apparently, high taxes aren’t the recipe for success at any level of services. Are high taxes and expanding government the cause of the misery?
Lompoc’s budget has increased over 50 percent, adjusted for inflation, in 20 years, while population has remained flat during that same period. The exploded budget appears to have had an adverse effect on the city and services over that time.
Hats off to the four council members for giving a long, hard, look at the bigger picture.
We are winning.
Deb Andrews
Lompoc