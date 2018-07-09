Great Fourth in the SY Valley
We’d like to thank all who made the Solvang Fourth of July celebration such a rousing success.
Thank you, Solvang Rotary, for putting on the the best parade in the county, and the Jones family for providing the entertaining reviewing stand.
Thank you, Santa Ynez Rotary, for arranging the festival and fireworks that followed.
Thanks also to all others who made this day truly memorable and safe, especially city staff, law enforcement and fire-protection personnel.
We live in a wonderful place where the entire Valley is like a small town, filled with talented and energetic volunteers who make it so.
Dennis Beebe and family
Solvang
Hats off to The Library Shop operators
Congratulations to the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library for 10 years of dedicated service to the people of the Santa Maria Valley through their operation of The Library Shop at the Santa Maria City Library. I especially thank the 40 volunteers and Shop manager, Nancy Marriott, who staff the Shop and work to keep it stocked with books and other materials.
With the generous financial help of Hutton Foundation, Weingart Foundation, and the Friends’ many members, the Shop was created to be a unique retail business staffed by volunteers and headed by a part-time manager. For 10 years the Shop has more than fulfilled expectations to be a place of welcome to library patrons and visitors while at the same time raising funds for library programs and services. '
Over the years it continued to adhere to its mission of furthering an interest in reading and library materials, focusing attention on library services and programs, attracting visitors to the library and encouraging the community to support the library’s financial and other needs.
Congratulations to all who made the Shop a success. You have shown both the face and heart of volunteerism uniting and benefiting our community.
Scheryn Pratt
Santa Maria
County should learn from past
Three oil companies are requesting Santa Barbara County permits to drill in Cat Canyon over Santa Maria’s water table. Let’s consider some real factual history about corporations and contamination, all available in public records.
On June 29 it was announced that the cost to clean up Casmalia, after decades of contamination, all unwittingly legally permitted by the county at the time, will be $60 million, plus millions more for maintenance over five to six years. The site and water will never be completely clean even then, according to experts.
In addition, Orcutt and Santa Maria are still suffering from the land contamination the oil companies left behind in the 1950’s, again, all legally allowed then by the county. After drilling and disposing of their oil waste in sumps, the oil companies moved away, or went bankrupt, leaving their toxic mess. Then, the county and city issued building permits to developers in those same areas.
Currently, one of the three companies trying to get County permits in Cat Canyon is ERG, which is in bankruptcy right now. History has shown that the taxpayers foot the bill, residents suffer, while the oil companies enjoy the profits.
We have alternative energy sources available that are being developed and implemented that represent the future, and good paying jobs. That is where the county needs to put our taxpayer resources to work, not commit to dismal technology that will add to climate change that brings suffering because of fires, floods, mudslides, and even more long term debt to the county. To even consider repeating the same disastrous mistakes is mind boggling.
Connie Ford
Santa Maria