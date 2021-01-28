Government can work for the people
I voted for Joe Biden for the same reason I voted for Hillary Clinton; because the alternative was unthinkable. I've never been a fan of Biden's. I remember Anita Hill. I also remember Biden's multiple runs for president and how bad he always looked and sounded.
That said, aside from his congenital inability to inspire by speaking, I think he has done exactly the right things so far. His stated priorities are right on the money: Control the virus, help people and businesses survive the virus-caused depression, use government to rebuild the economy in a fair and sustainable way, address the reality of climate change and start working toward racial justice. Those are indeed the four horsemen of the apocalypse that this country faces.
Any one of these would be a monumental task, even if the country was united behind getting it done. The fact that about 40% of the people in this country are subsisting on a diet of lies, fed to them hourly by greedy media moguls and amoral, ambitious politicians makes achieving any of these goals, let alone all of them, seem next to impossible.
The only thing that gives me hope is that every person in this country has to agree with at least one or two of these four goals. If the Democrats can actually deliver a good start, in spite of the constant cynical and self-serving obstruction by the Republicans, then more and more Americans, who have seen both political parties abandon the working class, could come to see that government can work for the people, and not just the rich people.
If the Democrats fail to do this, the alternative is the end of the representative government experiment that has made this country a beacon to the world for more than 230 years.
Earl Frounfelter
Santa Maria
Santa Maria should get equal doses of vaccine
I'm just wondering why Santa Barbara received 19,000 doses of vaccine, and Santa Maria received 11,000? I think I know the answer, it's either money, or someone with a first-grade education, who lives in Santa Barbara, is doing the cipherin', a little shameful, whoever did that. Last I heard Santa Maria has a larger population than Santa Barbara. It's pretty obvious they should get about the same number of doses.
William Sullivan
Santa Maria
Church gatherings questioned
Can someone explain to me how a church, which shall not be named, is allowed or is holding services indoors or in a makeshift structure within their own parking lot, while the county/state is preventing small businesses, restaurants, gyms and more from reopening during the pandemic?
And even if it's not the church itself, shouldn't whoever is doing this be fined/cited just like all the other businesses trying to reopen?
It boggles my mind. There are businesses out there that aren't allowed to reopen that are struggling to stay afloat during this pandemic ... and here's this one facility doing exactly what they want and not being held accountable.
I'm sure other churches or social groups such as The Elks, would like to be able to start using their halls for events, but haven't to stay within compliance of the state and county mandates.
I'm like everyone else ... let these businesses reopen but monitor them to ensure they are in compliance with current guidelines. I'm not against gatherings, as long as they are mindful of what needs to be done. I'm just overwhelmed that this group or congregation seems to do whatever they want without the fear of the consequences they might have on the community.
Alex Pepito
Santa Maria