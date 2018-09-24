Gifts of love mean everything
Just before every holiday Rhonda Nelson arrives at my home with gifts of love, a decorated bag consisting of homemade cookies, special candies, two artistic cards and her love.
She does this joyfully to the homes of the aged, who she considers the holiest of all. She started this gift of love by herself, now she visits more than 200 seniors and has 400 volunteers who assist her.
For some elderly people she is their only visitor. Her visit is the most important gift. I'm speaking for all when I wish her and her volunteers sincere thanks for being such devoted and generous citizens.
Dolores Hunt
Santa Maria
Supporting school bond
Students deserve to have equal opportunities for their education regardless of the city in which they live.
Bond measures are an important component in leveling the learning opportunities for our students.
In our work, we fight for the education, financial stability and health of every member of our community, and in order to improve educational outcomes in the city of Lompoc, I would ask everyone to consider supporting the bond measure on the ballot this November.
Eddie Taylor
CEO
North County United Way
Every vote is important
For those who are undecided on the mid-term election Nov. 6, I'd like to explain the ins and outs of voting.
Some seem to think this is a waste of their time, wait for the real election in 2020. Now is when you get the best of the best. Just because one can out-talk the other does not make a good candidate. One that defames their opponent does so to cover their lack of character.
Are you happy with the state of affairs taking place in our state? California once was the beacon on the hill where the movers and shakers wanted to come. Now we are the open door to the undocumented immigrants, those who claim they come here to better themselves but continue living here, not learning English.
We the people of this great nation have the power to turn the tables. You have the ability to vote for the most qualified candidate, regardless of party, to think of what is best not only for our nation but for the future of our children and grandchildren.
Make that move, drive, walk or run to your polling place on Nov. 6 and show you are part of what makes this country great.
You don't know what you have until you lose it. Do you love your political party more than your country? Vote.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
Candidate event unfair
It was "Katy, bar the door!" on Thursday evening at the Lompoc rally for one candidate.
He stood there alone at the candidate table in a two-hour rant, exhorting his minions, who were all dressed up in shirts emblazoned with his likeness, and he had absolute control of the con.
He was able to disrespect his opponent, uninhibited by any threat of rebuttal. Remarks such as “he doesn’t care about you” were tossed around with abandon. Able to urge his people, he offered suggestions as to how to campaign for him, how to talk to people to gain trust.
Because the American Association of University Women (AAUW) in this county have allowed a biased rally for one candidate, broadcast on city television, I call upon both the AAUW and city officials to provide an evening, uninterrupted and televised as was this one, for candidate Jordan Cunningham in a fair opportunity for voters to compare candidates and to make a public apology for the unbelievable treatment to the voters in Lompoc.
Carol Redhead
Lompoc