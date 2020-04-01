Letters to the Editor: Getting through will require patience, cooperation; A cure bigger than the problem

We are going to get through this natural disaster, because people always get to the other side. If we want to get through this crisis quickly, we need to work together and follow the advice of our scientific community. Sheltering in place is an act of mass cooperation to protect people we love and many we will never meet. We need to be patient because this is going to take longer than anyone wants. The economy will also recover, but that too will take longer than anyone wants. Getting through this natural disaster will require patience and cooperation, but we will get through it.