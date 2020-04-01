Letters to the Editor: Getting through will require patience, cooperation; A cure bigger than the problem

Getting through will require patience, cooperation
No doubt about it the COVID-19 virus is disruptive and in some cases heartbreaking. We not only grieve for those that have or will lose their lives, but we grieve the loss of jobs, family milestones, the weddings postponed, graduations canceled and many other special moments. But we must never lose sight of the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is a natural disaster. No one wanted this to happen and most people are doing the best that they can to cope.
While no one expects to live through a historic natural disaster, it turns that out your odds are higher than you think. Here are a few examples of the many natural disasters that have disrupted people's lives in the past. Shortly after the Revolutionary War, Philadelphia was struck with a yellow fever epidemic reducing the city’s population by 10%. 1816 is known as The Year Without A Summer after volcanoes ejected tons of ash into the atmosphere. The reduced sunlight devastated crops all over the world. The hard frost and snow that hit New England in June prompted many to relocate to the mid-west. The 1900 Hurricane in Galveston, Texas destroyed 7,000 structures in minutes. San Francisco was struck by a 7.9 earthquake in 1906, destroying 80% of the city. The flu pandemic of 1918-19 resulted in 50 million deaths worldwide. Many of us still remember the 2004 Tsunami that was triggered by a 9.1 earthquake, killing 230,000 people.
We are going to get through this natural disaster, because people always get to the other side. If we want to get through this crisis quickly, we need to work together and follow the advice of our scientific community. Sheltering in place is an act of mass cooperation to protect people we love and many we will never meet. We need to be patient because this is going to take longer than anyone wants. The economy will also recover, but that too will take longer than anyone wants. Getting through this natural disaster will require patience and cooperation, but we will get through it.
Molly Machin
Nipomo
A cure bigger than the problem
As I figure out how to deal with the coronavirus, I keep searching for hope and inspiration.
While driving to depleted stores for food and supplies, I noticed laborers still working in the fields, maintaining physical distancing, and harvesting the vegetables we all desperately need. I see truckers on the freeway, driving long hours to get needed food and supplies to stores, hospitals, and people in need. There are loading dock workers managing the delivery of goods and loading the trucks with needed supplies. I see healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment continuing to deliver care to patients in need. I see restaurants continuing to cook food for delivery. I see grocery store workers dealing with panicked hoarders and restocking shelves. I see delivery workers risk infection every time they knock on a door with needed food. I see resourcefulness and innovation by locals whose only aim is to help and provide comfort, hope, and faith that we will get through this.
I see heroes everywhere. I want to recognize them and tell them thank you for giving me hope. We all need to give them their props. I want to encourage everyone to write to your local newspapers highlighting heroes you see. I only named a few. There are more. I believe the good in us will save us. Let’s make the “CAN” in AmeriCAN our mantra and continue washing our hands, maintaining physical distance, and look to be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Let’s make the “cure greater than problem”.
Nelson Sagisi
Santa Maria
