Getting facts on oil business
It wasn’t until 1964 that the Surgeon General’s report announced that cigarettes cause cancer. Guess what? Big Tobacco paid researchers to lie to us.
Fast forward to 2015, when a Harvard study revealed that ExxonMobil had known for years about the link between climate change and fossil-fuel emissions. The oil giant had quietly contributed to research to disprove evidence about their dangerous product.
Now, in Santa Barbara County, three companies propose to expand drilling. ExxonMobil wants to build a new pipeline, the feds are exploring fracking in the Los Padres Forest, and the EPA threatens to withdraw protections for the Santa Maria aquifer. Many of the targeted areas border schools, churches, residences and farms.
Among those who have spoken in favor of drilling is the president of Allan Hancock College, who claims oil means jobs for students. However, according to the oil company’s figures, the result will be fewer than 10 new full-time jobs.
Aera Energy, the largest of the three oil companies, is a donor to the President’s Circle of AHC, while Aera’s public affairs manager, Rick Rust, sits on their Board of Trustees.
UCSB’s Economic Report also receives funding from Aera. The Economic Forecast states unequivocally that we are dependent on the money and jobs that oil brings to our county.
Neither entity factors in the financial burden of negative effects on our health, environment and climate change.
Rachel Altman
Santa Barbara
The power of voting
I watched part of the Democratic debate and I would like to get my share of the freebies being offered to all, legal and illegal.
I would get $1,000 a month for doing nothing. A college education would be free. Everyone's covered for health insurance. Multiply this times the number of people in this country, and this country as we know it would be broke.
The debaters didn't say where they would get the money to make us all rich and happy. Did any of the candidates work at a real job, own a business or ever have to apply for unemployment? I'd like to welcome them all to the real world. I've worked for others, owned a business and just once, applied for unemployment, where you went to the office, looked presentable, looked for a job and reported back with your results. Then you went to the unemployment office to pick up your check. Once was enough. I got a job and have worked for over 60 years and I'm proud of my record.
I also write to officials in government, and although they might never read my scolding of the job they were hired to do, at least I made an attempt to voice an opinion.
The one I like best was to Pelosi, Waters and Schumer because of their puppet speeches. I wrote, "Just because the Democratic Party is represented by a donkey, you don't have to act like one.” Needless to say, no response.
You have the right and privilege to voice your opinion when the time comes to elect that one person who will not only look out for our country, but protect us from terrorism and allow us the right to freedom of speech. Be careful how you use your vote.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
Editorial tilts left
In a editorial you stated you were not going to go “all progressive liberal on you,” but that is exactly what you did.
According to the editorial, the U.S. economy is terrible and sinking fast. The good news is unemployment is at 3.7 percent the lowest since 1969. There are 7.6 million job openings, meaning there is a million more job openings than people seeking a job. The level of job creation is expected to continue growing.
Women, blacks, Latino unemployment is the lowest in decades. Wage growth is the strongest since the 2007 recession because there is a shortage of skilled workers.
The editorial quoted the wage disparity between the highest 1 percent and the 99 percent for the period of 2009-13, which was during Obama’s presidency. Obama’s policies created the slowest recession recovery in U.S. history.
The editorial also stated major store closings, Mideast oil supplies, an expert predicting a 35-percent stock market drop. Store closings are because people are buying on the internet. Oil supplies are not at risk. The price of oil has increased very little because President Trump supports domestic oil production and the U.S. is producing more than we need. America is oil independent for the first time in 75 years. The majority of stock market experts do not see any real stock market drop or recession during 2019.
The American economy is stronger than Europe and the world. Why is the economy doing so well and on track for a long period of improvement? Because President Trump’s policies are pro-growth and encourage business. Everyone is benefiting.
Because Trump is not a Democrat the Editorial Board has looked only for the negative and found the statistics to support their liberal view and their hatred of the president. Don’t look for accurate information from the newspaper or most TV news.
Jeffrey Bensen
Lompoc