Gavin in uniform
The people of the state of California need to insist on a law that prevents law makers from passing legislation for actions they do not comprehend or have had no exposure to.
Our governor passed a terrible bill that places more pressure on law enforcement. Before he passed the law making use of deadly force more severe, he should have had to be required to put on the uniform, bullet-proof vest, pack a loaded gun and ride for a month with law enforcement personnel on the job.
Let him approach a car at night, let him have someone come at him with a knife, let him walk the walk before kissing up to a small group of people. He is the poster boy for dumb legislation that makes him look good to a very small and select group but endangers the people who keep us safe.
How do we stop use of deadly force you ask? It is easy. If an officer says to show your hands and get on the ground and don’t move, do it! Trying to ram a police car or pull a knife is a sure way to end up dead. Police officers have families also that they dearly love to come home to and they have seconds to decide on their actions.
Gavin Newsom get in a uniform, ride with these people and then remove this stupid, politically correct, Democrat bill. Why attack law enforcement? Gavin is a businessman that has never served in the military or any other enforcement branch. Maybe the state will wake up and vote all Democrats out of office and we can restore sanity to our state.
Jeffrey Scott
Nipomo
Have Democrats helped you, your family?
Pitiful how the media and the Democrats have latched on to the chance there may be a recession. They hope it happens as they have nothing to offer this country better than what President Trump has done.
Unemployment down. Black and Latino unemployment at all time lows. Wages up, taxes down (not just for the rich as they claim), confronting our enemies rather than appeasing them.
He’s trying to balance our lopsided trade with China. A country that takes that extra money and builds islands, arms them and claims they are Chinese territory including the waters surrounding them.
Now what have the Democrats given us. Let’s see. Two years of wasted millions on a Russian investigation, sparked by Clinton money, that they refuse to believe and are wasting more money trying to do over. They drag out their old tired “we need comprehensive immigration reform” line when challenged about the crisis at our southern border. Where is the reform?
For years Dems have been dropping that line on us. By now they should have come up with something - anything. All they can do is fight with the President over funding and then blame him for a problem they refuse to solve.
Here are a few of their accomplishments in our state. Higher gasoline taxes, higher DMV fees, a fee on every piece of lumber and every can of paint we buy. Free medical care for illegals paid for by citizens. Sanctuary cities for illegals and laws to prevent our police from cooperating with immigration officers. A bullet train to nowhere except your wallet. They call Trump a racist but whitewash the anti-Israeli filth coming from their own party. Hypocrites! Have any of these Democrat gems helped you or your family?
Ellis Romero
Santa Maria