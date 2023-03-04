Gas users are getting ripped off
Why are Central Coast gas users, especially locally, being allowed to be ripped off by SoCalGas via CEO Scott Drury and the board?
No, it’s not just climate change. Yes, this does cause more usage resulting in SoCal Gas penalties, moving up into a more costly tier, but this does not explain the sudden, unannounced spike (4.2x) in price/unit (.834 to 3.449). Do they want to blame Biden and/or the war in Ukraine for this also? Do they think that Californians are this stupid?
So, where’s our oversight on this monopoly? Where’s the CA-PUC (Alice Reynolds, Genni Shiroma, Darcie Houck, John Reynolds and Karen Douglas at 505 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco, CA 94102), Gov. Newsom?
Where’s our state legislature, especially our local reps (Gregg Hart, Assembly and Monique Limon, Senate)? Where’s our local media “'on-our-side’ stations such as KCAL-LA (9) and KEYT-3/KSBY-6/KKFZ-11/KCOY-12? Is there no help for the common consumer?
Have PG&E or SDG&E increased their unit prices this much? If not, then please let PG&E distribute gas in our area, i.e. break the monopoly.
Where can our friends and neighbors, especially low income ones, get answers, let alone help? Who’s reaping the windfall profits, the executives or the stock holders? Of course, they claim it’s the “other end” of the pipeline. These days, the California Climate Credit is just a patch that doesn’t even cover the wound. It seems like some people, executives and/or politicians, should be fired.
Treat everyone the same
How can you drop a cartoon over what a person says in real life? That's like saying I will not hire a welder because his eyes are blue. Sure Scott Adams made a horrible statement but his job does not reflect that. If you go through with this, then delete all of Don Rickles videos and movies. Or fire anyone who is religious. Or fire anyone who is an atheist. Lets make everyone the same.
Questioning coverage of Rupert Murdoch
On Feb. 28 a major news event occurred that was covered by every news organization I follow. The Dominion Voting System $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News provided court documents of depositions by owner Rupert Murdoch.
The court documents’ contents were covered by ABC News, NBC News, CBS News, CNN, MSNBC, Yahoo News, Google News, and the LA Times. It was not in print in our local newspaper, the Santa Maria Times, but was covered online at santamariatimes.com. (I understand that it was not allowed to be covered on Fox News, which I never watch).
In those court documents, Rupert Murdoch stunningly revealed that he and “his top lieutenants at Fox News were aware that former President Trump’s claims of election fraud in the 2020 election were false, but agreed to give them continued coverage in an effort to keep unhappy viewers from fleeing.”
In other words, Fox News lied to its viewers for ratings, obscene amounts of money, and fame. Not very ethical for a news organization that claims to be “ fair and balanced”.
Why was this revelatory reporting event not covered in print by the Santa Maria Times?
Inquiring minds want to know.