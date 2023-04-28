Frustrated with growing homeless presence

First off I don't know the solution to the homeless problem in Santa Maria but there has to be something that local law enforcement can do to remove these makeshift shopping cart huts that are behind every store/shopping center.

CVS Broadway, behind/side of Target, parking lot of Albertsons on McCoy Lane, FoodMaxx on S. Broadway, Lassen's, behind the old Osh (parking area), to name a few.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you