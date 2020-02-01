Letters to the Editor: Fortunate to have Joan Hartmann; Hartmann instrumental in in park, playground effort

Fortunate to have Joan Hartmann
Our 3d District county supervisor Joan Hartmann, is a highly responsive representative for local interests. When the VVCSD asked if she could get County permission for us to drill some test water wells on County property, she helped us out. We asked and she delivered. As a veteran, I suggested to her that she should reduce county park fees for veterans at state parks. I asked and she delivered. Joan’s father was a soldier in Korea, who succumbed to injuries received in theater; this may help to explain her deep commitment to veteran’s needs.
Joan has been very attentive to the Vandenberg Village Community, participating in the Route 1 Farmers Market, addressing community concerns about a proposed clinic, and working with local advocates to create plans for a local park and playground. She has held office hours each month and sponsored local hikes. She attends many community functions and has hosted a number of well-attended forums on fire safety and road improvements. She also helped to bring over $2 million for Burton Mesa fire prevention work. She delivers for our community.
Grounded by an inquiring mind and sharp intellect, her leadership skills are an enormous asset to Santa Barbara County and help her navigate the day-to-day and longer range challenges on the horizon. We are fortunate to have her working on our behalf.
Christopher Brooks
Lompoc
Hartmann instrumental in park, playground effort
Supervisor Joan Hartmann has earned the continued support of the people of Vandenberg Village. The Vandenberg Village Park & Playground effort has made significant strides since she came into office; she was able to take an idea from her constituents, get the right people together, and bring this project to fruition.
Eight years ago, the Vandenberg Village Association, which has long advocated for a Tot Lot, created the V. V. Park & Playground Coalition (VVP&PC) to advance the project. When Supervisor Hartmann was elected, things really took off: the VVP&PC discussed the idea at one of her first Community Office Hours. Hartmann put the group in touch with the County Community Services Department, and over the course of two years, hosted several more meetings. The result was that the “Tot-Lot” design grew to be a large 1.5 acre park/playground that accommodated all ages. The master plan has been fine-tuned and is ready for action.
The recently passed Proposition 68 makes available grants for new parks and open spaces. The VVP&PC, with significant guidance from Hartmann’s office, submitted a grant. As the project is now essentially "shovel ready" there is great optimism that the Village Tot Lot will receive funding.
Hartmann gets things done because she works for her constituents every day. Her background in law and in public advocacy makes her a seasoned and talented decision-maker. She spends the necessary time to research the issues and she always shows great civility.
Please join me in re-electing Joan Hartmann 3rd District Supervisor.
Mary Ellen Brooks
Lompoc