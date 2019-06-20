Forging ahead, keeping Christ alive
I am a Roman Catholic. This continuing issue with sexual impropriety has been brewing for many years. I saw it in the mid-60s in seminary. What I saw there has played out in an awful way over time.
While that was indeed 'Church', the word has multiple meanings. Indeed, it is the worldwide organization with headquarters in the Vatican. But this organization does not exist without individuals, such as myself, to participate in it. So I personally am Church, as is each individual in my parish.
Jesus did not have a headquarters. His entire focus was on drawing individuals into a relationship with God. Fortunately, my local church continues to do that through its sacraments, ministries, and the work of our priests, deacons, sisters, and volunteers.
I am condemning of the horrible actions of the men who have gone so far astray from what Jesus taught and what His ministry was truly about. I am also unappreciative of the hierarchical structure and lack of oversight that allows such problems to develop and fester. We need to change, dramatically, and soon. But I am also supremely appreciative that the good men and women of my parish continue the ministry of Jesus for my benefit and that of my community.
There are about 34 churches today that were started by the Apostles, implementing what Jesus gave them through three years of training and instruction. They have all preserved at their core the spiritual treasures He left for us. They have all gone through upheavals and reformations over the centuries, and for the Roman Church this is one such point in its history.
As for me, I'm going to keep my head down and forge ahead, working to bring Him more alive in my life, in the people around me, and in my community. I think that is what the He would want. If there is ever something I can do about the big problems grabbing headlines I will certainly do it, but that takes a back seat to what I need to do today, right here, right now.
Steve Green
Santa Maria
Cunningham thanked for family leave support
I saw on local news earlier this week that Jordan Cunningham was one of the few Republicans to support an extension of the state's paid family leave program.
On behalf of all working moms, I want to extend a big thank you to Mr. Cunningham for supporting this. Going back to school and work after having my daughter was extremely difficult. Having those extra couple of weeks with her would have been wonderful.
Even though this won't benefit me personally, I'm glad that all the new moms out there will have the chance to spend some more precious moments with their newborns. Thank you to Mr. Cunningham for voting for this important policy.
Elisa Baro
Lompoc
Thank you for returning money clip
Grateful thanks to the kind person who found, and turned in, my husband's money clip at Costco today, June 19. Whoever you are, we really appreciate your honesty. Thank you.
Lesley Keller
Santa Maria