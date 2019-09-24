Follow the money
What is the true purpose for all this climate change awareness? Does anyone truly believe that we humans are stronger than the forces of nature? Can we stop the belching volcanoes or coronal mass eruptions bombarding us with energy from the sun? So why generate hysteria?
There is an underlying purpose, but not world saving. In this free and prosperous society, the main way to create dependence on government is through fear for our safety and continued existence.
I remember grammar school “Duck and Cover” exercises in the 1950s that conditioned us to fear nuclear attack from the USSR. The latest espoused control strategy, not necessarily by our government but also by other global interests, is fear of imminent (within 10-12 years) total destruction of our planet.
Although not a meteorologist, but an FAA licensed pilot, I learned about climate change (aka weather). Cyclical changes in climate is necessary to sustain the Earth. If there were not temperature changes and air movements, our world would stagnate, and then we would all die.
So, before we join this keep kids out of school so they can save the world by marching with signs solution, study the physical sciences. Then examine political movements and their motivations; who and what interests have got the most to gain? Follow the money. But what we can do is stop litterers who use our streets and parks as their personal garbage dumps. Focus on our sloppy neighbors’ filthy habits and petition to stop neighborhood crime.
Ted Suchecki
Lompoc
Air traffic is key to climate change
Here’s a thought. Ask yourself, why is the climate changing faster than expected? What has increased the most in the past 50 years. Air traffic is the answer. There’s an average of 87,000 flights per day in the United States. A 737 burns an average of 750 gallons of jet fuel per hour.
Imagine the amount of fuel that is burned every day, polluting the upper air. Talk about fossil fuel usage! It’s time to go after the real polluters of our air. This will never happen, because the wealthy, corporations, politicians, entertainers demand this fast type of transportation, crisscrossing the the country, and that’s not including flights around the rest of the world.
Don Bates
Santa Maria
You have free articles remaining.
Kudos on school bribery position
Bravo on one of the best articles I've read since I have moved here three years ago. I agreed with every word and thought relating to that hideous, ridiculously pompous idea of rich folks thinking they are going to sneak their kids into great schools, without the kids being genuinely qualified.
All I can say is thank God they got caught. And certainly shame on the school departments/individuals who felt they had to accept being “bribed” to help these pathetic celebrities. Another example of a scam to be centered around money! Well, I guess it’s gonna buy some or hopefully all of them jail time.
I am not really wanting to brag, but I did make it to USC the “right way” with excellent grades and an “okay” SAT score. I don’t know that I had to be qualified for what you stated as “personal characteristics and abilities”. Maybe that criteria was not instated or considered back in the 60s.
Peggy Waleri
Santa Maria
Protesting water, sewer rate increases
I am writing to protest the proposed increases to the water and sewer utilities rate. The previous increase was in 2017, not that long ago.
Whenever the city sells state water, why isn't that money put in an account for water and sewer?
Santa Maria residents, write the city council members immediately. If enough of us protest before the Oct. 1 meeting, the rate increase will not take effect. We need a majority.
Mrs. Robert Gillogly
Santa Maria