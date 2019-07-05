Fireworks and liability
It seems incredible that the city of Santa Maria permits the sale of fireworks at a time when California has seen disastrous fires across the state.
While no major fires in the recent past have been started by fireworks, it seems only a matter of time before fireworks dropping into dry grass or brush will start a major fire. And given the typical summer conditions in and around Santa Maria, city officials are behaving like people starting a bonfire while sitting on a frozen lake.
The city should be held responsible for any fire started by fireworks that were purchased in Santa Maria. That means financially responsible for fighting the fire, including paying other jurisdictions that provide assistance, as well as paying all damages caused by the fire. If anyone dies as a result of such a fire, elected officials should be charged with murder.
Jim Vint
Santa Maria
Supporting local news
Don’t close the casket and bury local newspapers yet. Readers want, need and love their local newspapers.
I urge readers of every local newspaper in every state, city, and town to write a letter of support for their local newspaper. Dust off your duff and email a letter to your local editor.
Stories in newspapers connect neighbors past, present, and future.
Take some time out of your busy day and communicate with your local newspaper people. They need to know you care.
Pay for a subscription to your local newspaper. The staff and their families need to eat at least once a day.
Melissa Martin
Wheelersburg, Ohio
Detention camp lies?
New York has given us one of the loudest, most arrogant representatives to serve in Congress. She lacks common sense and has absolutely no scruples about leaving the truth far behind when she comments on anything.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s latest fabrication is that Border Patrol agents are forcing immigrants to drink from toilets. Most everything else she claimed to be taking place in detention centers was a lie also. A group of Latino pastors toured the same facilities and were shocked to find nothing she claimed was true. Politicians are known for stretching the truth but this is way beyond a stretch.
My question to her, all other Democrats who care more for illegals than U.S. citizens, and the Democrat candidates for president, is why don’t they show the same outrage over the poor in this country? Why aren’t they holding photo ops in Chicago, or Detroit or impoverished areas in this country? Who elected them to represent those sneaking into our country, and why are they trying to give them free medical care, driver’s licenses, food stamps and legal representation when their own constituents have to pay for all these things and pay higher taxes so they can give the benefits above to millions of non-citizens?
Democrats are no friends to the citizens of this country. They deny the crisis and refuse to fund any attempt to tighten the border. Then they feign moral outrage over the illegals they encourage to come here with the lure of all these freebies.
AOC voted twice against money for the border facilities and then has the gall to blame the Border Patrol for conditions she fabricates. Shame on AOC and shame on New York if that is the best they can elect.
Ellis Romero
Santa Maria