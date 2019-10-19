Find the petition, recall Newsom
Growing up when told "you can't do that" I became more sure I wanted a good reason for not doing "it". Well, the powers that be of Sacramento have given me a good reason to do what I am about to tell you.
There is a recall petition for Gov. Gavin Newsom and the petition was written by the Secretary of State, Registrar's Office, a democrat. Thus the restrictions for signing.
Each page has space for only three signatures, that is, if one signature goes over a line, outside the allotted space, not only is that a disqualification but it voids the other two signatures. Do not use any abbreviations, street, avenue, sign your name as is on your voter registration form. Having read the form, I filled it out but, silly me, went over the bottom line of my allotted space.
Not acceptable so start a new sheet. With these restrictions it made me more determined to fill out the form and make sure I get others to sign the petition properly. I felt like a school teacher looking over shoulders.
So, if you are unhappy with the way California is being run (into the ground) go out of your way and look up those gathering signatures to recall Newsom.
We did not get to vote for a sanctuary state, gas tax increase but we got to vote for no time change by a margin of 60 to 40 in favor of keeping the same time year round. It was vetoed by the governor. Trucks are in jeopardy, rent control that voters struck down, vetoed. There are many more signed/vetoed bills but you get the idea.
Find this petition and sign it properly and just maybe we will start a new trend in California.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
Use variety of news sources, be informed
Being a refugee is hard, but sometimes people feel forced to leave a familiar environment and people they care about. Often refugees are fleeing a dangerous situation or poverty, but many refugees simply want the right to speak freely and honestly. That appears to be the case with many of the refugees that have left FOX News.
After months of being criticized for fact-checking statements by President Trump, Sheppard Smith left FOX News. His gracious farewell message ended with the hope that “the truth will always matter.”
When Lt. Col. Ralph Peters left, as the FOX News national security analyst, he was more direct. In a parting letter to colleagues he said “Today, I feel that Fox News is assaulting our constitutional order and the rule of law, while fostering corrosive and unjustified paranoia among viewers.”
Peters went on to say, “In my view, Fox has degenerated from providing a legitimate and much-needed outlet for conservative voices to a mere propaganda machine for a destructive and ethically ruinous administration.”
News reporters Adam Housley and Conor Powell reportedly left because the network’s emphasis on Trump and the proliferation of talking-head panels made it difficult to get hard news on air. That sentiment is echoed by Greta Van Susteren, who explained the situation by saying “News gathering is very expensive. Talking in a studio is very inexpensive.”
It’s important to put these facts into print because if you are a dedicated FOX News viewer you probably didn’t hear this side of the story. This is a reminder to all of us, if you are getting all your news from only one source, you might not be getting the full picture. In a democracy we are obligated to be informed voters. You can only be informed if you have multiple sources on information.
Molly Machin
Nipomo