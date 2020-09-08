Letters to the Editor: Fact checking Fox News; Stop running from police; Energy to support space industry; Trump helping ordinary Americans

Fact checking Fox News
Wherever you search for news, it is your choice and no doubt you want what is most accurate and trusted.
There is a media chart I found online at MediaBiasChart.com that has grouped the various news sources according to biases and whether they are progressive or conservative.
At the top of this chart and centered, indicating a balance of biases or minimal biases, is the Associated Press, Reuters and Bloomberg. Just below that is NBC, ABC and CBS News. The New York Times and Washington Post are very near the top and centered along with NPR, Christian Science Monitor and Wall Street Journal. MSNBC and CNN are in the middle.
Far down in the last quarter section of the chart, showing more biased opinion, is Fox News in the hyper-partisan section.
An interesting observation in a book written by Allison Pataki, daughter of George Pataki, the Republican governor of New York from 1995-2006, who at one time worked as a writer for Fox News was this: be snarkier, more cynical, provoke outrage, use shorter sentences, fewer big words, and a sentence requiring a comma is too complicated. What kind of readership appreciates this?
I would be fact checking all the time if I watched Fox News.
Marilyn Hoback Cronk
Santa Maria
Stop running from police
Black Lives Matter wants change. The change is simple. “Start“ obeying police commands. “Stop” defying and resisting arrest. And last, “stop” running from police, because if you run, it’s “your” own fault what happens next.
Don Bates
Santa Maria
Energy to support space industry
Wow, imagine Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Governor Newsom and Salud Carbajal all endorse the space industry at VAFB. Is this by any means associated with clean energy? Where will we get the fossil fuels to launch this incredible opportunity? Not by sea, not by train, not by tanker. Maybe by helium balloon? Vote Andy Caldwell for Congress!
Kevin Will
Santa Maria
Trump helping ordinary Americans
In 2016 my husband and I did not vote for Donald Trump even though we are Republicans.
We thought he was obnoxious and insulting to our Establishment candidates. How dare he challenge the elitist process we had accepted as our only recourse!
However, his many accomplishments for the American people over the last almost four years, have changed our minds.
We have a list of over 120 honorable achievements. Due to space limits, here are only a few:
1. We are now energy independent. In 2018 the U.S. surpassed Russia and Saudi Arabia to become the world's largest producer of crude oil. Reasonable people recognize that renewables and fossil fuel will have to coexist for some time.
2. Veteran's Administration employees are being held accountable for poor performance, with more than 4,000 VA employees removed, demoted, and suspended so far for abuse and other infractions.
3. In the eight years prior to Trump's inauguration, prescription drug prices increase by an average of 3.6% a year.
Under Trump, drug prices have seen year-over-year declines in nine of the last 10 months, with a 1.1% drop as of the most recent month.
4. Increased the National Parks budget by $300 billion, which is twice the current budget and the largest increase in decades.
5. Established the first cold case task force to investigate murdered Americans.
6. Encouraged Kodak to convert to a pharmaceutical to produce vaccines and generic drugs instead of China.
7.Re-established the NASA Space Shuttle Program which Obama ended in 2011. This summer NASA/SpaceX sent two astronauts to the space station on a commercially built and operated American crew spacecraft.
8. Unprecedented financial contributions to historic Black colleges and universities. The contributions are up 14%.
9. Pulling us out of endless wars and making NATO members pay their share provides funds for America First domestic programs.
This is Trump's agenda -- helping ordinary Americans, not China, Iran, Russia ...
Diane Provost
Arroyo Grande
