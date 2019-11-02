Facing a constitutional crisis
We are witnessing a constitutional crisis created by the Congressional Democratic Caucus. In November 2016, American voters elected a President in accordance with Article II Section 1 of the US Constitution. Because Hillary Clinton was not elected, since day one of Donald Trump’s inauguration, the unhappy Democrats have been attempting to undo what the American people decided.
Simply stated, they are plotting a coup d’état to remove the duly elected the President of the United States. In my opinion, Democratic representatives' impeachment actions are traitorous.
But we need to look deeper and analyze several alarming trends that indicate an attack on our Bill of Rights. Restrictions on and violence against conservative speech, attempts to remove the word “GOD” from public institutions, suggested confiscation and banning of legal firearms, guilt by accusation instead of trial, denying the accused the right to face and challenge the accuser are just the tip of the iceberg named “Erosion of our Bill of Rights”.
Then we have “Deep State” appointees that exercise power and policy in opposition to that authorized by our duly elected and appointed members of the executive, legislative and judicial branches. We witness judges assuming legislative authority in their judgements and legislators failing to insist on enforcement of laws.
We have a constitutional crisis, but it is not caused by a duly elected President who insists that Congress follow or change laws they passed. Congress, you cannot shift the blame for your failings. Grow spines and do your jobs. We the voters are watching your performance. We do not elect you to use your positions to fill your pockets and expand your power. We hire you to do what is in the best interest of the USA.
Ted Suchecki
Lompoc
GPS is part of problem on Hwy. 154
Increasing Highway Patrol presence on Highway 154 addresses only part of the problem. A big part of the problem is that GPS systems route Highway 101 traffic to Hwy. 154 to shave two minutes off of the travel time between north and south. An effort should be made to stop this unless the destination is Santa Barbara and the origin is Buellton. Keep the people that are traveling in excess of 65 mph on Hwy. 101 and save lives.
Rick Christmas
Santa Maria
Raising awareness about lung cancer
Today, 422 people in this country will die from lung cancer; the No. 1 cancer killer that claims more lives annually than breast, colon, prostate and pancreatic cancers combined. November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
I live with this knowledge every day because lung cancer has touched my life. In 2010, my late sister, Mary Anne Rios, age 53 was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer. Never a smoker, she was misdiagnosed for a year because medical doctors failed to consider lung cancer even though she exhibited the majority of the symptoms of lung cancer.
The symptoms spell out BREATHE: Blood when you cough or spit, recurring respiratory infections, enduring cough that is new or different, aches or pains in shoulder, back or chest, trouble breathing, hoarseness or wheezing and exhaustion, weakness or loss of appetite.
Much is publicized about breast cancer awareness. Unfortunately, few people realize that in 2019, an estimated 66,020 women will die of lung cancer, 23% of all cancer deaths in women. Recent studies indicate that the rate of never-smoking lung cancer is increasing. Despite a higher number of annual deaths, lung cancer receives only $2,488 per death in research funding from the National Institutes of Health, the least funded of the major cancers affecting women. (from go2foundation.org)
All individuals touched by lung cancer can make a difference right here in our community as well. If lung cancer has touched your life, tell people about it so they can get a better understanding of how it impacts the lives of neighbors, friends and family. By sharing our personal stories, we can finally get a conversation going about a type of cancer that continues to fly under the radar.
We need all the help we can get in this fight.
Kathi Downey
Lompoc