Excellent article on animal control officer
Thank you for your excellent story about Santa Barbara County Animal Control Officer Aubree Gonzales. The county animal shelters' no-kill (93%) live release rate was noted in the article, and I want to mention the role the county Animal Care Foundation plays in maintaining that.
We are the nonprofit organization that provides funding and resources for the medical and behavioral needs of stray animals brought in by the animal control officers.
Stray puppy Koa, who had major face and tail injuries, was recently featured in the media and we are the group that helped pay her medical bills. Koa is a great example of the dozens of adoptable animals that we help annually county-wide, and she was adopted by a veterinarian who will be able to provide for her ongoing care. Any readers who are interested in our work can find more information at our website sbcanimalcare.org.
Nancy Meddings
Board Member
S.B.C. Animal Care Foundation
'I can cheat and be a winner'
At kick off rallies in Iowa a couple of weeks ago, we got a preview of the non-surprising childish, disrespectful behavior of Donald Trump when referring to his opponent former Vice President Joe Biden, calling him low-energy Sleepy Joe, loser, and mentally weak, not acknowledging that Biden has a law degree.
What would be hilarious, if it were not ironic, is that it has been revealed that in past years' tax reports Trump lost billions over his business career and had declared bankruptcies more than four times, forcing his employees to lose retirement benefits.
We have also found out that he had his personal lawyer send threatening lawsuit letters to his schools if they revealed his SAT scores and grades. From the start of the campaigns in 2016, we immediately were able to see that he had very limited vocabulary and couldn't read. Being the boastful person he is, if he had outstanding grades, would he be concealing them?
So, who is the "loser"? What we know is that he has been a life-long con man and because he is a loser, he projects others to also be. Why doesn't he want his taxes revealed?
We have witnessed this week his blatant lawlessness when he openly admitted on TV that he would gladly accept any foreign interference in our elections if he benefited regardless of the constitution and the rule of law showing his lack of integrity and ethics.
His self-guiding voice seems to be "I can cheat and be a winner."
Martha Hight
Santa Maria
Learning lessons from history
On June 9, 1772, patriots in Rhode Island lured the hated British revenue ship, HMS Gaspee onto a sandbar in Narragansett Bay and on that moonless night shot and gravely wounded its captain, captured the crew and burned the ship. While the Gaspee Incident was not the first expression of rebellion by the American colonists it was a very important one.
As a consequence of this attack, the British Army in the American colonies, under the command of General Howe in Boston became transformed from a garrison tasked with protecting the American colonies from European armies, to an occupying force devoted to the suppression of a popular revolt against King George and the British Parliament.
Further, London invoked a long dormant law passed in the time of King Henry that required all persons charged with sedition and treason against the king be transported to London, England and tried in an English Admiralty court without benefit of a jury of their peers. The penalty for treason was a public hanging at Tyburn, outside of London.
To the American colonists this was a grave encroachment on their rights as British subjects under the Magna Carter, which guarantees trial by a jury of their peers. An English court trial was a denial of their basic rights. This was the spark that resonated throughout the 13 colonies and ignited the American Revolution.
Today, the citizens of Hong Kong are facing an identical challenge to their rights and fighting it with solidarity. In its day the British Empire was acknowledged as the most formidable power of its time with an unbeatable army and a navy which controlled all of the world’s oceans. A few determined patriots over the course of less than two decades changed the history of the world, and for much of the western world, the political direction of mankind.
Glenn Short
Nipomo