Etta Waterfield has history of public service
As we approach election day it is important to look at the public service history of each of the candidates.
Etta Waterfield has devoted countless volunteer hours to advance the city of Santa Maria. Etta has volunteered on different commissions and nonprofit boards for the past 20 years. Etta truly cares about our community and has proved it time and time again by devoting her time to improve our city.
Etta took steps to improve our public safety when she became a founding board member of the Santa Maria Police Council. She cares about our local healthcare and proved it when she became a member of the board of directors for Marian Outreach Program. She is interested in growing our local economy and advocated for local job growth when she spent over 10 years working with the Chamber of Commerce on the Economic Development Commission.
She understands the need for development in our growing city while protecting our local values because she sat on the Planning Commission for eight years. Etta looks to the future needs of our city; she was involved in establishing the Regional Technology Alliance which led to the creation of the California Space and Technology Alliance.
Etta became a board member for PCPA because she is interested in furthering the arts in our community. She was a member of the board of directors for the Santa Maria Fairpark. She has volunteered with the American Red Cross as a member of the Blue Ribbon Team. She sat as a member of the board of directors for Committee to Improve North County, and was the fundraising campaign spokesperson for Luis Oasis Senior Center.
Etta has been a resident of Santa Maria for 27 years. She understands the needs of the residents. She has the experience and knowledge to confront and resolve the issues the city faces every day. Etta has a long history of public service to prove she works hard for our city and will continue to work hard and advocate for the residents of Santa Maria.
Ramon Aguilera
Santa Maria
Vote 'Rafa', 4th District City Council
I have taken the opportunity for the coming election to talk with those voting for the District 4 City Council representative. I have heard from people born and raised here, people living here over 70 years who state they have watched with disappointment and dismay the development choices made by our city council. Comments like "stagnant", "lacks a feeling of community", "the worst place I've ever lived" often come up in conversations describing Santa Maria.
It is not surprising the city council members feel confident in their policies. Unless you have a computer, you cannot access city council members or any city departments. They are not in the phone book or at the City of Santa Maria general number (925-0951). The city council members don't even have office hours during which they can be reached. This is the first opportunity in a long time to have much more responsible representation and more responsible ideas for much better growth.
After careful consideration, I offer my support to Rafael "Rafa" Gutierrez.
Margarita Olimpio
Santa Maria