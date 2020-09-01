Letters to the Editor: Escobedo understands small business owners; Change is needed now; Law enforcement is not the enemy; Peace and Good

Escobedo understands small business owners
As a small business owner, I am grateful to have a candidate like Carlos Escobedo running for Santa Maria City Council. He understands the value of hard work and how difficult it can be to start and maintain a business in a world full of permits and red tape.
Starting a business and trying to build oneself up from nothing is not impossible but is becoming less feasible in California with each passing day. Business regulations continue to increase, and permits require growing amounts of money and time.
We are no longer living in our grandparents' world where starting a business required little more than an idea. Carlos Escobedo hopes to streamline the business permitting process to be simpler, easier, and more efficient.
Eliminating unnecessary red tape in starting a business helps cut costs and get businesses up and running faster. He hopes to make improvements such as these to help make growing new business in Santa Maria more feasible.
Juan Hernandez
Santa Maria
Change is needed now
Small business owners and their families have been destroyed by our existing political representative and his anti-business and employee policies.
Vote for Andy Caldwell for the 24th Congressional District.
Kevin O’Connor
Nipomo
Law enforcement is not the enemy
I just don't get it. The media, the social justice people, BLM, they're all trying to convince us that the police are the enemy.
Eight cops have been shot in St. Louis since June 1, fatally. And I'm sure a whole bunch of BLM supporters are celebrating right now. The 17-year-old guy that shot three people in Kenosha, has been described as a Blue Lives Matter supporter, like there is something wrong with that.
They wrote that the federal marshalls and other federal people who went to Portland, arrested people and put them in "unmarked cars." Every police department in the country has unmarked cars. This isn't some third-world country where the police "disappear" people.
The federal police are not the enemy. I truly hope that if this "peaceful protesting" comes here with the "peaceful vandalism and arson," the Santa Maria police don't even let it get started. There's something wrong with what's happening in Portland. I guess they could hire those bikers from SLO county that didn't let it happen in San Luis Obispo.
Robert Jones
Santa Maria
Peace and Good
I appreciated your coverage of the protest in front of our Mission on Aug. 22. I am glad it remained a peaceful protest, and I and the other friars here were praying for all those involved.
I do want to clarify something however. At no time before the protest or since have I been contacted by anyone associated with the petition. Despite the statement made in the article (by a protestor), we received no emails or phone calls here at the Mission.
I pray there may be reasonable discussion in this regard, and I am working with our Archbishop to have a dialogue with the Chumash tribal leadership on this matter.
God bless!
Fr. Bobby Barbato, OFM Cap
Pastor, Old Mission Santa Ines
