Letters to the Editor: Environment crises solutions; Voting for more than Trump

The recent guest commentary by Dan Jacobson, “Five solutions to California’s climate crisis,” does not address the biggest cause of planet and health degradations - animal agriculture and eating animal source foods. By you changing to whole foods, plant based nutrition, you will do your biggest part in healing yourself and the planet.
Jacobson’s “Environment California,” is not a government organization. Learn more: EnvironmentAmerica.org. His five solutions to reduce CO2: Clean energy; Clean transportation; Turn our buildings into clean energy generators; Stop drilling for oil and gas; Let nature help.
The climate has always been changing. Can humans keep that from happening, or should we do what we always have done - adapt to the changes? I recommend that we get good guidance from this famous big achiever, a 1965 Cal Poly aeronautical engineering graduate. Google “Burt Rutan - Global warming.” Watch his 2012 interview, download his 98 charts: “An Engineer’s critique of global warming “Science” - Questioning the CAGW theory - global climate destruction caused by human emissions of greenhouse gasses.”
Burt Rutan’s conclusions chart:
• The CAGW agenda is supported with deceptively altered science. In spite of recent, human-caused atmospheric CO2 increases, there is nothing out of the ordinary happening with our climate.
• Climate Change is real. The earth has been naturally warming since the “Little Ice Age”, with cooling cycles.
• Fossil fuel use adds a small percentage to an important trace gas, that is not only beneficial, but is the essence of life itself.
• We cannot burn fossil fuels to prevent the next ice age; the greenhouse gas effect is far too weak for that.
• Current fuels will become naturally constrained by cost as they become scarce. Government taxes are not required.
• If man, in the future, achieves a capability to change global temperatures, he will likely use that technology to warm the planet, not to cool it.
• Manmade global warming is over. It existed only in the minds of grant-seeking scientists and academics, ratings-obsessed media and opportunistic eco/political-activists.
William Kleinbauer
Orcutt
Voting for more than Trump
For those who can't understand why anyone would vote for Trump, here are a number of good reasons. I'm not just voting for him, I'm voting for the 2nd Amendment. I'm voting for the next Supreme Court justice. I'm voting for the electoral college, and the republic we live in.
I'm voting for the police, and law and order. I'm voting for the military, and the veterans who fought for and died for this country. I'm voting for the flag that should not be burned or desecrated.
I'm voting for the right to speak my opinion and not be censored. I’m voting for secure borders. I’m voting for the right to praise my God without fear. I’m voting for every unborn soul killed before they get a chance to live. I’m voting for freedom and the American Dream. I’m voting for good and against evil. I'm not just voting for one person, I'm voting for the future of my country. And that is why I'll vote on Nov. 3.
David Dickinson
Santa Maria
