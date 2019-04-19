Election campaign spending needs reform
Who says elections in the U.S. are free? Try $8 billion to $12 billion spent overall for campaigns in 2016. Now, starting already, that should be exceeded in 2020.
Think of what that amount of money could be used for: education, infrastructure repair, medical research, etc. Instead, it gets us "the best representation money can buy".
Take our President. Isn't he the absolutely finest person for the job? And our do-nothing Congress, seeking only to be re-elected. Not a new thing out of them. What about a real immigration policy? Regulation of Wall Street speculation? A real global climate change policy?
Instead, we have an autocracy, with Trump as dictator, alienating most of the world, dictating to Congress and the courts, not subject to law or honesty. That does not qualify as balance of power, as envisioned by the Constitution.
What can we do about it? A couple of suggestions, to start.
1. Limit campaign spending for all elected positions.
2.Confine campaign spending to six weeks for the primaries, two months for the general elections. Fine violators, according to a protocol.
3. Review the criteria for executive orders, making them much more stringent.
4. Ban nepotism for all appointments.
There are many other possible changes. Think about it.
Roy Moss
Santa Maria