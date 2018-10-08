Elect Shaun Henderson to Orcutt school board
Shaun Henderson is running for the Orcutt Union School District board in November.
He is running because he cares about not only his children, but all of our children. His own children have grown up and attended school in Orcutt and have turned out to be excellent future leaders of our community. He has donated his time in our community with several fund raising organizations to help our community and the future generation.
He will work towards assuring safety and security for our teachers and children. He has established great relationships with the district staff and would work well in making sure budgets are kept and helping make the Orcutt schools a better place for our children to attend.
He has over 35 years of management experience. He has managed not only a large department store in the Santa Maria area, but his own business as well in Orcutt. With his experience managing his own business, the department store, with a local bank as an assistant manager and being a manager of Central California Merchant Services, then helping manage a homeowner's association, he would do a great job on the board as well.
He is not intimidated by large budgets since he has managed those too, along with having a strong accounting background. He has managed a business with over 300 employees handling payroll, human resources, facility management and profit and loss statements.
We know that Shaun would do a great job if elected to the Orcutt Union School District board. Please join our family in supporting Shaun Henderson in November.
Tavo and Maria Acosta
Santa Maria
President should be exemplary role model
I was appalled but not surprised that at a rally Trump warned his audience that more men will be accused of sexual assault. He doesn't say that men of all ages should always be respectful to a woman, whether she is a friend, classmate, coworker or any woman who crosses his path. Trump doesn't mention that a woman who is sexually assaulted will bear the shameful memory and physical and mental anguish for the rest of her life.
We learned early on that some women had accused the Republican nominee of sexual assault, we also heard him boast on the infamous tape how he goes about attacking women's parts. As president, he doesn't set the example of how a true gentleman behaves at all times. The country can be ashamed to say that we have a president and two Supreme Court justices who are reportedly predators.
It is also appalling and disgusting that evangelical leaders do not call Trump out for his shameful behavior, after all, as president, he should be the moral compass and be an exemplary role model.
Martha Hight
Orcutt
Elect Mark Steller to Ocutt school board
As the former associate superintendent of the Orcutt Union School District I count Mark Steller as an Orcutt community asset unlike any other.
If something for our schools and students is happening, he is there. Mark was instrumental in getting the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation started and remains active on the SOAAR Foundation board, an organization that supplements funding for classroom academics. He and his wife, Wendy, own the Orcutt Old Town Market, where he can often be found drinking coffee and talking about the vibrant community he loves – Orcutt.
Mark’s generous gift of his time and his unclouded vision for what education should hold for today’s children is unquestionable.
It will not surprise you to know that Mark worked tirelessly on the Orcutt Union School District’s successful bond campaign. He understands the need for public support of community assets – with the Orcutt schools being at the head of his list.
You would also expect anyone this qualified would also be highly endorsed by other community members, and he is. All three of the retiring trustees, Dr. Jim Peterson, Bob Hatch, and Rob Buchanan stand behind his candidacy. Additionally, past superintendents Dr. Jack Garvin and Bob Bush ardently support him.
By definition, school board members set policy and utilize staff to implement a shared vision for the district’s future. Mark sees safe and secure schools where undaunted effort goes into academic achievement that prepares all students for a bright tomorrow.
In closing, Mark is known and trusted by teachers, parents and community members as a person of integrity. His word is his bond. He is a listener.
I strongly encourage all registered voters to select Mark for a vacated trustee seat in the Orcutt Union School District board. He will bring integrity and a work ethic unrivaled by others. He epitomizes the motto of the Orcutt Union School District – where a dedicated staff means kids come first.
Ken Parker
Santa Maria
We need Measure U, vote yes
This is the first time in my life that I am willing to promote a tax. I like Measure U for four reasons: This is local money that stays here for local programs. Sacramento cannot get their greedy paws on it. Two, it supports Santa Maria police and fire services. Three, it attracts people to our City by making Santa Maria safer. Four, there is a local citizens oversight committee that makes sure our leaders do what they promised to do.
I believe we all share the desire to live in a safe and thriving Santa Maria, so this is the time to vote yes on U to support many municipal services the community says it wants.
Please join me in voting yes on Measure U 2018 on or before Nov. 6.
Ed Carcarey
Santa Maria
American values still honest, true
If we learned nothing else from the 87-day Brett Kavanaugh debacle we saw how the paranoia and inherent sickness of liberalism has degenerated into a howling mob without a shred of human decency, empathy, conscience or kindness for anyone but themselves.
Their whole game was brought to light when a Colbert Show writer said, "Whatever happens, I'm just glad that at least we ruined his life." And Andrew Cuomo talked about how "America was never that great," when the truth is it's the Democrats who've never been that great.
It's bad enough to be subjected to an ever-growing yoke of political correctness, corruption, illegal immigration, abortion on demand and socialist teachers in our schools, but what we saw recently was a harsh reminder of what we're up against in this new age of politics.
Liberals and their media allies are arch enemies of democracy, independence and freedom of speech. They keep promoting man-made climate change, telling our kids that the world's burning up and we're all gonna die. They keep talking about privileged white Christian males and their "toxic masculinity," but after seeing some of these left-wing protesters in action perhaps it's time to start talking about "toxic femininity."
The whole affair has proven once again that the Democrats are wrong, Republicans are right and the principles and values that made America great are still honest and true. Donald Trump and his supporters are winning, so even though there'll probably be more "Impeach Trump" demonstrations and lunatic attacks on Trump supporters in restaurants and elevators, let's keep the momentum going through the next election. Then our ultimate gift to America will be taking down a party that's already in shambles.
Larry Bargenquast
Paso Robles