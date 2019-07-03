Editorial tilts left
In an editorial you stated we're not going to go “all progressive liberal on you,” but that is exactly what you did.
According to the editorial, the U.S. economy is terrible and sinking fast. The good news is unemployment is at 3.7 percent the lowest since 1969. There are 7.6 million job openings, meaning there are a million more job openings than people seeking a job. The level of job creation is expected to continue growing.
Women, blacks, Latino unemployment is the lowest in decades. Wage growth is the strongest since the 2007 recession because there is a shortage of skilled workers.
The editorial quoted the wage disparity between the highest 1 percent and the 99 percent for the period of 2009-13, which was during Obama’s presidency. Obama’s policies created the slowest recession recovery in U.S. history.
The editorial also stated major store closings, Mideast oil supplies, an expert predicting a 35-percent stock market drop. Store closings are because people are buying on the internet. Oil supplies are not at risk. The price of oil has increased very little because President Trump supports domestic oil production and the U.S. is producing more than we need. America is oil independent for the first time in 75 years. The majority of stock market experts do not see any real stock market drop or recession during 2019.
The American economy is stronger than Europe and the world. Why is the economy doing so well and on track for a long period of improvement? Because President Trump’s policies are pro-growth and encourage business. Everyone is benefiting.
Jeffrey Bensen
Lompoc
Regulating new industry
Coexistence with a commercial cannabis grow is not appropriate everywhere and will only be possible if additional county regulations are carefully crafted.
Hopefully, our County will work with residents in the Santa Ynez Valley to assure there is no repeat of constant problems experienced by some county residents. Problems include issues with air quality/odor, noise, traffic, etc.
Currently in the county’s Inland Cannabis Land Use Ordinance, commercial cannabis indoor grows can occur on any agriculturally-zoned land. A commercial outdoor grow can occur on agricultural land zoned AG-1-20 or larger. Nurseries, manufacturing and wholesale distribution are allowed on AG-1 and II.
WE Watch takes no position on cannabis use but is concerned that commercial cannabis be strategically located on lots so that, as the ordinance states, “controls … protect(s) neighborhood character and minimize(s) the potential for negative impacts on people, communities and the environment.”
WE Watch supports the efforts of Santa Ynez Valley residents to exclude cannabis from our many small agricultural parcels in mostly residential neighborhoods. The AG-1-5 and AG-1-10 lots are too small to successfully absorb commercial cannabis.
Specifically, WE Watch asks the Supervisors to exclude commercial cannabis from AG-1-5 and AG-1-10 lots, seriously consider excluding commercial cannabis from the AG-1-20 zone, require conditional-use permits (CUPs) on AG-1-40 and AG-II parcels, and utilize individual parcel-grow size limits and/or a total acreage cap.
On Tuesday, July 9, the Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on cannabis at the county hearing room in Santa Maria. Members will consider adopting amendments to further regulate commercial cannabis on certain lands in the inland area. Visit www.countyofsb.org/bos for agenda details and time.
Please contact the supervisors with your recommendations via the above website and attend the meeting.
Nancy Emerson
President
WE Watch
Keep state’s death penalty
In 2012, California voters rejected a ballot measure to abolish capital punishment by 500,000 votes, and then in 2016 again voted one down by nearly a million votes.
California has continuously demanded that criminals who commit the most heinous crimes should face the death penalty.
Since 2016, California’s death row has been home to criminals who killed more than 1,000 people, including 226 children, 43 law enforcement officers and 294 victims who were raped or tortured before they were murdered.
After promising voters in 2018 he would abide by existing law, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced, in defiance of state law, a unilateral moratorium on executions of death-row inmates whose legal appeals had been exhausted. This is in flagrant defiance of state law and the voters’ approval in 2016 of Proposition 66’s reforms intended to speed the death-penalty process.
Since the Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County recognizes that victims and their loved ones want justice and deserve the closure they are promised when a murderer is sent to death row, it passed a unanimous resolution on June 17 to support retaining California’s capital punishment.
The people of California have spoken again.
Matt Kokkonen
San Luis Obispo County
Republican Central Committee