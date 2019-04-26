Earth Day urgency
When will the Central Coast really get going on protecting our climate? Some folks are doing everything they can. Most of us, though, are either picking at climate solutions or pretty much ignoring this catastrophic and looming problem.
We are still burning fossil fuel like it is going out of style. With our mega pickups and SUVs, we are digging our children’s environmental graves. We heat and cool our houses with gas and eat tons of meat thus ensuring a desolate and desperate future for our descendants.
Politically, some of our local governments try to push climate healthy policies such as banning oil well drilling in the Oxnard plain, limiting dangerous oil extraction projects over the Santa Maria groundwater basin, and joining safe energy cooperatives in SLO and Morro Bay.
Overwhelmingly, the scientific community urges us to take much more dramatic and persistent action to avoid the worst effects of the growing climate crisis. Local and national solutions abound. We just choose to dither and scoff at these remedies. The Green New Deal stagnates in our Congress as we focus on our comfort and saving money.
Can we sacrifice our current comforts for our community’s future? Greta Thunberg, a Swedish teen climate activist, who initiated the school strike for climate, said it best in challenging our generation. "Our house is on fire", “I want you to panic”. “I want you to feel the fear I feel every day.”
Larry Bishop
Buellton
Easter Eggstravaganza returned for 30th year
Nearly a thousand people came out to River View Park in Buellton to celebrate the coming of spring with the 30th annual Easter Eggstravaganza and Egg Hunt. Presented by Solvang Parks and Recreation and Buellton Recreation this year's free celebration was broken into five age groups, four groups in the kids area 0-12 years of age and then our popular adults only egg hunt.
More than 15,000 eggs were hidden in low grass and high grasses well over two feet tall. We wish to thank everyone for coming out on a drizzly morning to support this great community event as well as the many sponsors and volunteers.
A special thanks (in no particular order) to Art Kaslow Dentistry, Tower Pizza, West Chiropractic, First Street Leather, New Frontier’s Natural Marketplace, Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Visit Santa Ynez Valley, Parks Acupuncture, Supercuts, National Charity League, American Heritage Girls, SYV Presbyterian Church, Grace Bible Church, Valley Christian Fellowship, Bethania Lutheran Church, SYV Association of Realtors, Coffee a la Carte plus Randy Jones and the Pork Palace. We hope to see everyone again next year.
Fred Lageman
Solvang
Mowing should begin to deter fires
After two horrendous years of destructive fires, why haven't the roadways been cleared of all the tall grass and sagebrush that help cause all of this devastation? Why hasn't the county and state even started to mow? Maybe the state hasn't collected enough taxes. Are they out of money? Or is the work ethic of our government shattered?
Robert Fulton
Santa Maria