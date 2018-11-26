'Dreamers' waiting for solution
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), is an executive order President Barack Obama signed on June 15, 2012. DACA helps children who arrived in this country between June 2007 and June 15, 2012. These youngsters were eligible for this permit. DACA is a work permit that allows “dreamers” to have a social security number to work legally. It also allows them to attend college and universities.
DACA has brought much enthusiasm to the 800,000 dreamers. They have courage to educate themselves for a career; also they don’t fear ICE. The “dreamers” could obtain their driver's license, buy a house or start a business. By opening their business, the economy has grown and the government has received application fees of $495.
Millions of dreamers have applied for DACA, but if they didn’t meet the requirements, their application was denied without reimbursing their fees. As a dreamer, I’ve had the opportunity to work a better job since December, 2014. Words cannot describe the joy I felt when I received the permit. I felt as if Americans accepted me in their country. Although having this permit is a privilege, it can also be terrifying.
Dreamers have to be more careful with the decisions they make; one minor mistake could have them deported. The requirements for the permit involve being finger printed, providing job and home address, and telephone numbers. Ever since President Trump took charge as a president, DACA has been in limbo. Some people want the dreamers to obtain at least a visa or resident card, yet some want the dreamers to return to their country. It has been almost two years since President Trump took office, and we, the “dreamers”, are still waiting for an effective solution.
Christhian Murillo
Santa Maria
Memorial truly special
This has been a busy month for all, so it is my hope my tardy letter of thanks will be accepted. I hope it will be a case of better late than never.
I wish to thank the Lompoc Record for its complete front-page, color coverage of the Fallen Memorial dedication held earlier this month. Your article gave great honor to those who have lost their lives for our country.
Your beautifully-written article was also a well-deserved thank you to those supporters, both in volunteer hours and monetary gifts, who have given so much in support of Lompoc’s Beattie Park Fallen Warriors Project.
Diane Siminski
Lompoc
Lompoc needs solution to school disrepair
Congratulations to Dr. Heath. He won. He has a very strong following and for that I am sure he feels proud. It says a lot about a person that people value their word so highly that they will follow their lead. I don’t personally know Dr. Heath, but I admire his passion and conviction to a cause. He has convinced a community to stand with him and vote no on Measure E.
However, now we are left to pick up the pieces. Classroom teachers are left with the feeling of defeat with our current reality. I am a product of Lompoc. I was born and raised here. I now live, work, and am raising my family here. I am proud to be from here but I also have dreams of raising my kids in schools and systems that are competitive with those surrounding the Valley of Flowers.
Dr. Heath knows the data, the current state of our classrooms. He knows that I teach in a third-grade classroom with windows covered in rust and mold. He knows that I have asbestos in my floors, that our campus needs security systems, and that if Measure E had passed, in February 2019 progress would have began to replace my floors and secure my campus.
I’m here to focus on a solution. The case for saying no to Measure E was that there are other ways to complete these projects without the bond. So now it's time. I'm asking, what is the plan? I am willing to assist in any way needed. I can make calls or join a committee. We need to find a solution. Classroom teachers and students could have seen progress on our campus as soon February, so there's no time to waste. Lompoc kids deserve better. Let's do this!
Lisa Cordes
Lompoc