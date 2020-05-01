Letters to the Editor: Don't sponsor children's sports leagues; Wildland near park should be saved

I’ve often wondered why the open wild area just adjacent to the park isn’t utilized to expand the park. Specifically, this is the area between Foster and Union Valley Parkway - just east and adjacent to the park. The area contains a unique combination of old growth oaks, old growth brush, sand dunes, wild flower fields, and abundant birds, reptiles, amphibians, and mammals. It’s unlike any area in our city.

Tragically, the City of Santa Maria has decided to turn this - one of the very few remaining wild areas into - wait for it - a strawberry field. Now I fully appreciate and understand the importance of agriculture to our city and county, but is it really necessary to turn this relatively small pristine wild area into a strawberry field?

This area would be a perfect expansion of the park for our city. It's already owned by the city. Let me be clear that I use Waller Park as well. It’s great, but not where I go to experience nature.

Additionally, this area acts as a practical buffer between the airport and nearby residents.

I walked through the area this afternoon and was stunned to see that the leveling of this small wild corner of our city has already begun. For the bulldozed old growth oaks, and obliterated endangered dune wild flowers - it was sadly already too late.